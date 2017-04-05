VDO TIS-Web Motion: Entry-level fleet management made easy

Smart solution for fleets: Continental has developed an entry-level solution for fleet management that gives small and medium-sized fleets easy and inexpensive access to telematics. The international technology group will launch the VDO TIS-Web Motion package on the market. It combines the basic tracking & tracing telematics functions and tire monitoring into one unit. VDO TIS-Web Motion shows just how effective it can be when combined with the proven functions of VDO TIS-Web for the calculation and archiving of driving and rest periods – that enables dispatchers to see a driver’s remaining driving time and other important information at a glance. This means that trucking companies can now access all the information they need in the fields of driver management, vehicle management and legal requirements. Continental experts will inform trade visitors about this new opportunity for trucking companies at the transport logistic exhibition from May 9 to 12.

“A faster flow of information and a high degree of transparency in the transmission of vehicle and driver data increase efficiency and cost control in logistics processes,” says Dr. Lutz Scholten, Head of Tachographs, Telematics and Services at Continental. “Thanks to TIS-Web Motion, dispatchers and fleet managers can rapidly solve essential operating performance issues, since they can see at a glance when and where they can best deploy their drivers and vehicles. Our aim is to enable small and medium-sized fleets to take advantage of these opportunities.” The 2016 Continental mobility study, “The Connected Truck” showed that 40 percent of small fleets with fewer than 50 vehicles have no software for vehicle management, driver scheduling and the control of driving behavior. This is why Continental has focused on making it easy for the managers of small fleets to enter the world of telematics – and also placed great emphasis on the design of the cost structure, with no minimum contract period for VDO TIS-Web Motion and the monthly fee based on the number of vehicles involved.

Instant data transfer enables fast reactions

TIS-Web Motion transmits routes, positions and other vehicle and driver data straight to the dispatchers’ screens, where the most recent positions and journey times can be viewed. TIS-Web Motion then stores the data for three months. This fast and transparent transmission enables dispatchers to react at an early stage, because they get instant answers to their queries, such as “Where are my drivers and my vehicles?”, “Are they being fully utilized?” and “What are their driving and rest times?”. This rapid reaction means that extra loads can be taken on and routes can be changed at very short notice. Low tire pressures are also immediately detected, avoiding increased fuel consumption. “TIS-Web Motion truly promotes economical and efficient driving,” says Dr. Lutz Scholten.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.