Vauxhall’s Scrappage Scheme is back with £2,000 towards a new car

Vauxhall is making its range of cars even more affordable with the return of its popular Scrappage Allowance Scheme. The programme offers customers £2,000 (including VAT) towards a new Vauxhall when they trade in their old car for scrappage.

Customers can combine the Scrappage Allowance with one of Vauxhall’s great finance offers including Personal Contract Payment plans and with finance deposit contributions, where applicable. Available on a selection of Vauxhall models, the finance options give low monthly payments and all the flexibility that the plans allow at the end of the chosen term.

The scrappage programme is available now for a limited time while stocks last, and is eligible on selected new models ordered and registered before 30th June 2017. The programme allows customers to turn in their old vehicle and get £2,000 towards the cost of a new model from Vauxhall’s award-winning range. Drivers can choose from ADAM, Corsa, Meriva, Astra and Mokka X models.

“Our ever popular Scrappage Allowance Scheme is back, this time with a guaranteed trade-in value of £2,000.” said Leon Caruso, Vauxhall’s Retail Sales Director. “Not only can customers potentially swap their older, often higher polluting car for a cleaner, more efficient brand new Vauxhall, but they can also use scrappage in conjunction with some of Vauxhall’s other great finance offers.”

As part of the scheme, vehicles must be traded in to be scrapped in order to be eligible for the allowance.

Vauxhall takes its responsibility for its products very seriously and this increased volume of scrap cars will help the industry meet its 95 per cent recovery target. However, Vauxhall’s scrappage programme is not designed to rid the world of classic cars. As a result, Autogreen, Vauxhall’s recycling partner, will identify any cars manufactured prior to 1991 that are presented through the scheme and inform Vauxhall’s Luton HQ. Relevant owners’ clubs will then be notified, giving them the opportunity to purchase parts through the Authorised Treatment Facility.

“Vauxhall has immense respect for the UK’s classic car groups, irrespective of what make or model they support,” said Simon Hucknall, PR Manager for Vauxhall Product and Heritage. “The Scrappage Allowance is designed to capture vehicles that are beyond economical repair, and given the low value of scrap metal, recycling of parts is vital to the scheme’s viability. We’re also confident that the number of genuine classics over 25 years old presented to the scheme will be minimal, especially given the steady rise in value of even the most mainstream collectors’ cars in recent years. But if we do see any, our ‘safety-net’ will ensure that classic car owners and clubs will benefit.”

For full terms and conditions please visit www.vauxhall.co.uk or your local Vauxhall retailer.

