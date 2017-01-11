Vauxhall’s all-new Insignia gets all-wheel drive with torque vectoring

The mid-size market segment is not usually the place to look for an advanced chassis technology but this is set to change when the Insignia Grand Sport hits the market in early 2017.

The Grand Sport, with the all-new eight-speed automatic transmission is available with a state-of-the-art torque vectoring all-wheel drive system that aims to deliver exceptional levels of grip and handling.

All-wheel drive and torque vectoring is the best way to put high power onto the road, be it wet, dry, icy or covered in snow. But the additional weight and complexity of conventional torque vectoring systems prevent them from meeting Vauxhall’s high standards for performance and efficiency.

As a result, the new Insignia uses an all-wheel drive system with a rear-drive module that employs a twin clutch system without differential. The Insignia’s all-wheel drive system can apply torque to one or both of the rear wheels independently, enabling torque vectoring capability across the car’s full performance range. When cornering, higher torque is sent to the outside rear wheel, inducing rotation around the vertical axis (yaw) – the Insignia turns in with more precision, responding spontaneously to inputs from the driver.

Torque vectoring also makes the car safer by controlling the distribution of torque according to changes in throttle position, steering angle and road surface, thus reducing the amount of yaw. This intelligent use of torque distribution, also known as “yaw damping”, results in neutral vehicle behaviour, making the car more stable and steerable for the driver.

New Insignia drivers can choose the amount of yaw damping to suit their driving style by selecting the appropriate driving mode: from high yaw damping in “Tour” to low in “Sport”.

“The new generation Insignia sets new benchmarks in its segment,” said Stuart Harris, Vauxhall’s Head of Carline Brand.

“The new Insignia with torque vectoring all-wheel drive matches the best in the industry in terms of performance and efficiency.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.