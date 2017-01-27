Vauxhall signs up to appear at the 2017 London Motor Show

The London Motor Show has announced Vauxhall as its latest high-profile exhibitor. Joining a host of major car manufacturers and dealerships, Vauxhall will be displaying its latest models at the show, set to be held at Battersea Park from 4th-7th May this year.

Vauxhall has five completely new cars planned for launch in 2017, including the high-tech, stylish new Insignia Grand Sport, featuring an eight-speed automatic gearbox, wireless smartphone charging and OnStar in-car concierge. Also appearing in 2017 will be Vauxhall’s new Crossland X, the second member of an SUV family that already includes the recently launched Mokka X. The cars Vauxhall is bringing to The London Motor Show will be confirmed in the weeks leading up to the show.

Alec Mumford, Chairman of The London Motor Show, said: “To have such a famous historic British manufacturer like Vauxhall at the show is a real privilege, especially in such an important year for them. We had more than 25,000 visitors to The London Motor Show last year and with more big brands and big features on board, 2017’s event is set to be one that you really shouldn’t miss.”

Joining Vauxhall at the 2017 show will be over 150 new cars from brands including Tesla, Aston Martin, Fiat, Hyundai, Nissan and Zenos. In addition, a selection of iconic historic vehicles will also be on display, showcasing the heritage of some of the world’s best-loved marques.

With HRH Prince Michael of Kent continuing as show Patron, the London Motor Show 2017 will feature more celebrities and more fun family entertainment, including visits from motoring legends and immersive simulator driving experiences.

Tickets are on sale now at just £17, with children aged 11 or under going free (two children per paying adult), and can be purchased at www.thelondonmotorshow.co.uk, where further information about the event is also available.

