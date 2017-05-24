Vauxhall sets date for 2017 Heritage Centre open day

Vauxhall Motors’ 114 years of history will be laid bare next month as well as celebrating 60 years of the Vauxhall Victor.

On Sunday, June 11 Vauxhall’s strong collection of vehicles, covering every decade since the company started building cars in 1903, will be open for families and enthusiasts to explore. And best of all, admission is free. The event also coincides with Stockwood Park’s Festival of Transport. A free bus will run between Stockwood Park and the Heritage Centre so you can enjoy both events.

At this year’s event Vauxhall will be marking an exciting anniversary: 60 years of the Vauxhall Victor. Supporting this, the 1961 F-Type Victor will be on display, as well as the FB Estate, FC Estate, FC Saloon and finally the 1975 FE which is the youngest Victor in our collection.

The breadth and quality of Vauxhall’s Heritage Collection is near-unique, with most of the cars roadworthy and maintained by Andy Boddy, Senior Vehicle Restorer and Terry Forder. A majority of the cars were also built in Luton, at the famous Kimpton Road plant.

Vauxhall’s Heritage Centre Open Day will run from 10am to 4pm. Refreshments will be available throughout the day, and parking is free. The Heritage Centre is situated behind Vauxhall’s Head Office on Park Street, Luton LU1 3HG.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.