Vauxhall reveals the ultimate Vivaro

Vauxhall has unveiled its top-of-the-range Vivaro Limited Edition NAV model which features distinctive exterior styling and all the latest kit, including seven-inch touchscreen, smartphone docking station and automatic headlights.

Available in panel van and double cab body styles, the Vivaro Limited Edition gets exclusive 17” five-spoke black alloy wheels combined with styled graphics (on the bonnet, roof and sides) giving the van an aggressive presence. Automatic lighting control and rain-sensitive windscreen wipers are new to the model line-up to give drivers enhanced visibility in any weather conditions.

Other new range additions found in the Limited Edition model include Vauxhall’s NAVI 50 IntelliLink infotainment system and a FLEXDOCK smartphone docking station. Together, the new features ensure exceptional connectivity without sacrificing safety.

The infotainment system comes complete with a seven-inch colour touchscreen, from which drivers or passengers can access the model’s satellite navigation and digital radio features, or can manage music from a mobile device connected through an aux-in socket, USB port or via Bluetooth.

“We are very proud of our Vivaro model, built here in Luton, and are always looking to give our customers a better experience,” said Steve Bryant, Vauxhall’s Head of Commercial Vehicle Brand. “The new Vivaro Limited Edition turns heads with its exterior styling while keeping van drivers safe and connected with all the latest technology.”

The Vauxhall Vivaro Limited Edition is available from £24,020 (excluding VAT).

