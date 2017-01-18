Vauxhall reveals all-new Crossland X SUV

Crisp and compact on the outside, spacious and flexible on the inside, with unique two-tone paintwork and SUV-styling, these are the first pictures of Vauxhall’s all-new Crossland X.

The newcomer adds a second vital ingredient to Vauxhall’s burgeoning SUV offering, which is due to grow still further in 2017 with the launch of the larger Grandland X later in the year. While the Crossland X’s recently-launched sibling, the Mokka X, has all-wheel-drive capability, is 70mm higher and has larger wheels for buyers with a taste for adventure, the Crossland X has a firm family focus, with a Tardis-like cabin providing high degrees of practicality and flexibility.

And at just 4.21 metres in length the Crossland X is more compact than the Mokka X, and a full 16cm shorter than the Astra Hatch, offering owners greater convenience while driving and manoeuvring in towns and cities. Adding to Crossland X’s urban appeal is an elevated seating position and an overall height, which is raised ten centimetres above the Astra’s.

The Crossland X also enters a different SUV class to the Mokka X, with rivals such as the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008. The Mokka X’s competitors include the Nissan Juke and Skoda Yeti.

Exceptional driver and passenger comfort has been an obvious priority for a car entering this class. The Crossland X has specially designed AGR-certified adjust their seating position to increase leg room. This seating flexibility is equally valuable for luggage capacity, which is a class-leading 410 litres with the rear seats up. The flexibility of the rear seats allows the luggage capacity to be increased if additional leg room is not required.

Additional innovations in the Crossland X make driving safer and more comfortable, and include a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera, advanced park assist, forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, speed sign recognition and side blind-spot alert, among others.

The cutting-edge technology is not limited to driver assistance and safety features though, with drivers benefitting from exceptional connectivity that is becoming the norm in Vauxhall models. Vauxhall OnStar, as well as IntelliLink infotainment systems, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keeps drivers connected in a convenient and responsible way through an up to eight-inch colour touchscreen. An extensive petrol/diesel engine portfolio with manual and automatic transmissions also features.

“Crossland X is as multi-talented as it is stylish,” said Rory Harvey, Vauxhall’s Chairman and Managing Director. “It will appeal to buyers with families who demand agility and convenience in urban driving, but with enough comfort and performance to cover long distances at the drop of a hat. Our customers’ expectations are changing, so the timing is perfect for an additional model in the Vauxhall range, which caters for a new breed of buyer.”

Since 2012, the Mokka (which has recently been replaced by the new Mokka X) has found more than 120,000 buyers in the UK, its single biggest market in Europe, and this has been set against an SUV segment which have grown year-on-year. The Crossland X is set to bring still more growth when it goes on sale this summer.

Forming the first part of Vauxhall’s ‘Five-Star’ 2017, which will see five major product launches in just one year, the Crossland X will be joined by another newcomer to the ‘X’ family, the larger Grandland X which will compete in the compact SUV class (SUV C-segment) later this year.

Design

As a true urban crossover, the Crossland X delivers bold design features in a compact, balanced package. The model’s length of 4,212mm, coupled with width of 1,765mm and height of 1,590mm, give it a dominant stance and balanced proportions. It is the latest model in the Vauxhall range to embrace the company’s design philosophy ‘Sculptural artistry meets technical precision’, giving it a rugged, yet sophisticated, appearance.

From the front, it is recognisably a Vauxhall, with a prominent grille featuring the iconic Griffin, as well as Vauxhall’s signature LED daytime running lights. Chrome accents coupled with AFL LED headlights give the perception of extra width and additional features taken from larger SUV models give the model a confident appearance.

The crisp side lines and ‘floating roof’, which visually separates the lower and upper section of the vehicle lengthen the Crossland X. Like the Vauxhall ADAM, customers can order a different colour for the roof. The prominent rear of the Crossland X makes a clear SUV statement with its visible underbody protection. The highly-mounted split rear lights also feature the ‘double-wing’ graphic and form the intersection between the boot lid and the downwards sloping roofline.

Comfort

The interior of the Crossland X offers sculptural design and precision, with the instrument panel and centre stack horizontally aligned to the driver for added functionality. High quality finishes are provided with chrome accents around the cluster and air vents, while the centrepiece of the interior is the up to eight-inch colour touchscreen.

With either Radio R 4.0 IntelliLink or Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment systems, both compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Crossland X keeps the driver connected with the unit’s seamless integration into the centre console. The latest wireless inductive charging is also available for added convenience and a reduction in wires, and the inclusion of Vauxhall OnStar as standard provides a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to seven devices to keep all occupants connected while on the go.

Driver and passenger experience is not only heightened by the intelligent design and infotainment system, but with the model’s comfortable seating and spacious layout. Uncommon for the segment, the Crossland X features first class ergonomic seats for the driver and front passenger to make long journeys comfortable, and give generous leg room.

High levels of flexibility are also offered throughout the model, largely thanks to the sliding rear seats. Able to move forwards or backwards up to 150mm, the 60/40 split folding seats provide additional leg room to the rear passengers for added comfort, or alternatively can be moved to create additional luggage space up to a class-leading 520 litres. When the rear seats are folded down completely, luggage capacity increases to an impressive 1,255 litres, with the wide number of permutations in between making the Crossland X capable of carrying a wide range of everyday items as required.

Lighting and driver assistance systems

In a segment where safety is a key concern, the Crossland X makes journeys more relaxing and safer with the inclusion of the latest technology and driver assistance systems. These include:

Adaptive Forward Lighting (AFL) with full-LED headlamps

Head up Display

180-degree panoramic rear view camera

Advanced park assist

Forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and autonomous emergency braking

Lane departure warning

Speed sign recognition

Side blind-spot alert

Cruise control with speed limiter

Three-level Driver Drowsiness System.

Heated steering wheel and heated windscreen

Keyless open and start

