Vauxhall launches brand positioning with new Insignia campaign

Vauxhall Motors reveals its new brand claim, ‘Isn’t Life Brilliant’ within a bold new campaign entitled, ‘This is not a car’ for the launch of the new Insignia in the UK. The creative positioning presents the brand as a creator of ‘brilliant’ moments and the new car as a genuine contender to the premium market.

The campaign sets out the future direction of Vauxhall with the brand championing optimism, providing a cohesive unifying idea that will be applied across all car lines. Furthermore, a new tone of voice has been created to enhance the sense that, ‘we are from around here’, a point of difference for this iconic brand.

The new brand identity, created by McCann Central, will be first brought to life in the launch campaign for the new Insignia, starting to position Vauxhall as a creator of brilliant moments through its cars, technology and the joy of ownership. ‘Isn’t Life Brilliant’ will run through creative and underpin Vauxhall’s work going forward.

The new Insignia campaign will speak to savvy drivers by illustrating they no longer have to make compromises by challenging the status quo. With a focus on the car’s features that help make life brilliant, the campaign will create desire and reinforce the new Insignia as a purposeful choice for fleet and retail buyers.

‘This is not a car’ will launch across digital, TV, PR, press and OOH on 5th June and as well as carrying a new visual identity for Vauxhall, will also include the introduction of a new blade signature sign-off to accentuate the iconic griffin badge.

Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017, the new Insignia offers dynamic, large coupe looks inspired by 2013’s Monza concept vehicle. With more space than before, elegant lines and class-leading aerodynamics, the car competes with the premium marques offering features such as, Automatic Emergency Braking, IntelliLux LED Matrix headlights with 32 elements, new OnStar services to facilitate hotel booking and parking, Bose sound system and sophisticated systems like Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

Simon Oldfield, Marketing Director for Vauxhall Motors said, “Our brand positioning, ‘Isn’t Life Brilliant’ is more than a feeling, it’s an attitude we embrace, from customers looking forward to owning and driving a Vauxhall to confidence about the future and our role to take responsibility within it.”

“This is not a car’, looks to challenge perspectives on what Vauxhall, with our new flagship Insignia, offers drivers, a genuine alternative to the premium marques. The new Insignia heralds a new generation of car design, connectivity and powertrain.”

The new Insignia is designated ‘Grand Sport’ in its 5-door form. The Insignia Grand Sport will be shortly followed by the Insignia Sports Tourer and Insignia Country Tourer estate car derivatives.

Paul Dean, Managing Director at McCann Central said, “To launch the new Insignia, Vauxhall was looking for a creative concept that clearly marked this car out as something different – as a revolution rather than an evolution of the previous model. This need to break existing perceptions resulted in ‘This is not a car’, which asks our audience to re-assess everything they think they know about Vauxhall and the Insignia and position the car in a striking new light. However, this is just the start of the new identity which will bring renewed confidence in the brand as we celebrate all that is truly British; the cars, the humour and optimistic outlook on life.”

‘This is not a car’, was shot by Scholtz and Friends and McCann Central.

Priced from £17,115 on-the-road, search ‘Insignia’ for further information or watch the ad at www.vauxhall.co.uk/newinsignia.

