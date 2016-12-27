Vauxhall helps drivers feeling the pinch

Vauxhall is running a special New Year ‘Bonus Tag Event’ from 27th December 2016 to 16th January 2017 where customers can make significant savings on new Vauxhall cars.

During the event period, participating Vauxhall retailers will have ‘tags’ on selected models so that customers can find their ideal model. With up to 22 per cent off selected models, Vauxhall is confident there will be a car to suit all needs and budgets.

“With many of us feeling the pinch at Christmas, big purchases can often be pushed to the back of the priority queue,” said Leon Caruso, Vauxhall’s Retail Sales Director. “Fortunately, for those in need of a new car this New Year, the Vauxhall Bonus Tag Event has come at an ideal time.

“It enables our customers to treat themselves to a new car at a price they can afford and then enjoy it throughout the year. We’d like to invite all those interested in a new vehicle to stop by one of our retailers nationwide during the event to take advantage of the offers available.”

The Vauxhall Bonus Tag Event runs from the 27th December 2017 to 16th January 2017 at Vauxhall retailers nationwide. Exclusions, terms and conditions apply. Visit www.vauxhall.co.uk/bonustagevent for details.

