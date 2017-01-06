Vauxhall celebrates sales hat-trick with award-winning Astra

Rounding off last year in style, Vauxhall’s multi award-winning Astra has celebrated a sales hat-trick by being number one in its segment in each of the last three months of 2016.

According to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the Astra cruised to victory with 15,948 sold in the fourth quarter and a total of 32,313 sold between July and December 2016, making it the best-selling car in its segment in the second half of the year, too.

This sales momentum capped a superb year for Vauxhall’s family hatchback, having built up an impressive list of accolades including 2016 European Car of Year, a game-changer award from Autocar and category wins at the Auto Express, What Car? and Fleet News awards.

In Scotland, Vauxhall was the largest selling manufacturer, according to figures released by the Scottish Motor Trade Association. Vauxhall has been number one in the region for the last nine years.

With over 10,000 sold last year, the Corsa was Scotland’s best-selling car. The top-selling Corsa has been Scotland’s best-selling car for seven out of the last eight years. Two other Vauxhall models featured in Scotland’s top ten best-sellers, including the Astra in fifth place with 5,260 sold and the Mokka in tenth place with 3,843 sold.

And if that wasn’t enough, Vauxhall is the number one supplier to Police fleets with a 70 per cent market share of competitive segments. A position it hopes to strengthen after opening the largest Police car factory in Europe at its manufacturing plant in Luton, Bedfordshire last year.

“The Astra is the best family car on the market,” said Rory Harvey, Vauxhall’s Chairman and Managing Director. “After winning a host of top awards, 2016 was the new Astra’s first full year on the market and I am very pleased to see it top its segment in the fourth quarter and the second half of the year. Now we focus on 2017, with our best-ever product portfolio and five new models in the pipeline.”

Vauxhall is set for a ground-breaking 2017, with a total of five major product launches that will add further variety to its range, already one of the largest in the UK, while at the same time entering new market segments. The five new models are the Insignia Grand Sport, Sports Tourer and Country Tourer, Crossland X and Grandland X.

