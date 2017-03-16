Vauxhall Astra takes Fleet News’s Best-In- Class award for second year running

Vauxhall’s Brit-built Astra has again been named as the best lower medium car at the Fleet News Awards, for the second year running.

Adding to the model’s expansive haul of 17 top accolades since its launch, the Fleet News Award highlights the Astra’s position as one of the best models on the market. The 2017 Fleet News Awards were announced last night at a ceremony in London, with winners being selected by a judging panel made up of influential decision makers and leading fleet journalists.

The Fleet News Awards judges commented: “The Astra has a wide range of excellent engines that balance performance with good real-world economy. It is a great all-rounder for fleets, with good looks, strong driver-appeal and the latest technology combining with robust residual values and low running costs in a job-need dominated category.”

“We are delighted to be recognised by Fleet News for the second-year running,” said James Taylor, Vauxhall’s Fleet Sales Director. “It’s great to see how well-received the Astra has been so far, and we hope to continue to build upon this success.”

Having already picked up awards this year at the WhatCar? and Business Car Manager ceremonies, the Astra continues to be a highly-appealing model to fleet and retail buyers.

With CO2 emissions as low as 88g/km* no rival can beat the Astra’s 18% BiK figure, while fleet operators will really appreciate its combined fuel consumption of up to 85.6mpg*. The Astra is available with the latest generation of Vauxhall’s IntelliLink infotainment system and OnStar, a comprehensive package, which includes a high-speed 4G LTE mobile network, emergency response notification and stolen vehicle recovery technology.

*Astra 1.6 CDTi (110PS) S/S ecoFLEX (Design or Tech Line trims)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.