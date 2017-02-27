Vauxhall announces senior fleet moves

Effective immediately, Vauxhall has appointed Tim White as its new National Fleet Sales Manager.

Previously Head of Major Rental for Vauxhall, White brings 24 years of industry experience with the brand. He has previously held roles within the Vauxhall organisation as National B2B Sales Field Team Manager and Regional Fleet Manager as well as a number of positions within the company’s own contract hire arm before that.

Also effective immediately at Vauxhall, Steve Beattie has been appointed to National Contract Hire and Leasing Manager.

Previously Regional Fleet Manager, Beattie has over 12 years of experience at Vauxhall and has held a number of roles of increased responsibility within the fleet sales management team. Beattie started his career within HR at Vauxhall before moving to work within its retail brand as a Sales District Manager and then finally ending up in Fleet.

Both report directly to James Taylor, Vauxhall’s Fleet Sales Director.

“Tim and Steve start their new roles at a very exciting time for Vauxhall with five major product launches in 2017, that will see us add to our range and enter new segments,” said James Taylor, Vauxhall’s Fleet Sales Director.

“The all-new Insignia, in Grand Sport, Sports Tourer and Country Tourer body styles, plus the Crossland X and Grandland X are all in the pipeline this year. New product aside, both Tim and Steve bring experience and knowledge of Vauxhall, its customers and our business networks, that is certain to strengthen the UK motor industry’s strongest fleet sales operation”.

