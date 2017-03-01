Vauxhall announces pricing for new Insignia Grand Sport

Vauxhall’s all-new Insignia is on sale now priced from £17,115 on-the-road ahead of its world debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next week.
Available as a five-door Grand Sport hatch and Sports Tourer estate, with a rugged Country Tourer estate coming soon, the new range starts at nearly £1,500 less than the entry price into the outgoing line-up.
Range highlights include the all-new 1.5-litre Turbo petrol model priced from £17,115 on-the-road. For Sports Tourer customers, prices start from £18,615 on-the-road for the entry-level estate model. The range-topping 2.0-litre (260PS) 4X4 petrol, another all-new powertrain, is available in Elite Nav trim from £26,455 on-the-road.
One of the highlights of the diesel offering is the 1.6-litre (110PS) Turbo D ecoTEC model (prices start at £18,485 on-the-road) that achieves CO2 emissions of 105g/km. The range includes Design, Design Nav, SRi, SRi Nav, SRi VX-Line Nav, Tech Line Nav and Elite Nav versions.
The new Insignia range offers big savings over key competitors for company car drivers. Thanks to Vauxhall’s optimised P11D pricing, the Insignia Grand Sport Design Nav 1.6-litre Turbo D (110PS) ecoTEC saves a company car driver up to £1,983 in benefit-in-kind tax over a four-year/80,000 mile period against a Volkswagen Passat SE Business 1.6-litre TDI (120PS), and up to £1,358 over a Skoda Superb CR SE Technology 1.6TDI 120PS.*
For fleet-decision makers, the Insignia Grand Sport Design Nav 1.6-litre Turbo D (110PS) ecoTEC provides a whole life cost saving of up to £5,691 versus a Volkswagen Passat SE Business 1.6-litre TDI (120PS), and up to £4,350 over a Ford Mondeo Zetec [Nav] 1.5 TDCi ECOnetic (120PS).**
Driver and passenger safety are crucial for both company car drivers and fleet managers alike, which is why the new Insignia range gets the Front Camera System and Vauxhall OnStar, as standard. The Front Camera System incorporates features such as lane keep assist, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, low speed collision mitigation braking and active emergency braking.
Vauxhall OnStar gives drivers access to a host of innovative services including automatic crash response; as well as 4G Wi-Fi for up to seven devices, stolen vehicle assistance, vehicle diagnostics, destination download and smartphone functionality.
Each trim level features a high level of standard spec:
Design
Standard features include:
- Exterior convenience/styling:
- 17-inch bi-colour structure wheels
- Automatic lighting control
- Electrically operated front/rear windows
- Keyless entry and start
- Electrically-adjustable/heated door mirrors
Interior convenience/styling:
- Air conditioning
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- Leather-covered steering wheel
- Steering wheel audio/phone/cruise controls
- Steering column adjustable for reach/rake
Infotainment:
- IntelliLink audio system (seven-inch colour touchscreen, AM/FM/DAB digital radio, Bluetooth audio streaming/mobile phone portal, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and USB audio connection)
- Seven speakers (five front, two rear)
Safety and security:
- Vauxhall OnStar
- Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Front camera system
- Six airbags
- ISOFIX child seat mounting points on all three rear seats
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Security alarm system
Design Nav
Design Nav models additionally feature:
- Navi 900 IntelliLink system (Fully integrated European sat nav system and eight-inch colour touchscreen)
SRi
SRi features over Design:
Exterior convenience/styling:
- 17-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels
- Front fog lights
- Dark-tinted rear windows
- Rear spoiler (Grand Sport models)
- Rain-sensitive windscreen wipers
SRi NAV
SRi Nav models additional feature:
- Navi 900 IntelliLink system (fully-integrated European sat nav system, eight-inch colour touchscreen)
- Silver-effect roof rails (Sports Tourer models)
Interior convenience/styling:
- Sports front seats, driver’s AGR
- Sports pedals
- Dual-zone electronic climate control
- Illuminated vanity mirrors
- Storage pockets on front seat backs
- Ambient LED lighting in front doors
- Twin rear USB sockets
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
SRi VX-Line Nav
Features over SRi:
Exterior convenience/styling:
- 17-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels (1.6 diesel models)
- 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels (excluding 1.6 diesel models)
- VXR Styling Pack (Sports-style front and rear bumpers, side sills, visible exhaust tailpipe)
Interior convenience/styling:
- Heated, flat-bottom, leather-covered VX-Line steering wheel
- Dark fabric headlining
- 4.2-inch colour information display
Infotainment:
- Navi 900 IntelliLink system (Fully integrated European sat nav system, eight-inch colour touchscreen)
Tech Line Nav
Features over Design:
Exterior convenience/styling:
- 17-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels
- Rain-sensitive windscreen wipers
- Chrome-effect inserts in door handles
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Silver-effect roof rails (Sports Tourer models)
Interior convenience/styling:
- Dual-zone electronic climate control
- Twin rear USB sockets
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- 4.2-inch colour information display
- Driver’s seat tilt and lumbar adjustment
- Front passenger’s seat height adjustment
Infotainment:
- Navi 900 IntelliLink system (fully-integrated European sat nav system and eight-inch colour touchscreen)
Elite Nav
Features over Tech Line Nav:
Exterior convenience/styling:
- 17-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels (1.6 diesel models)
- 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels (excluding 1.6 diesel and 2.0 260PS Turbo 4X4 models)
- 20-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels (2.0 260PS Turbo 4X4 models)
- LED matrix headlights
- Front fog lights
- Dark-tinted rear windows
- Torque vectoring system (4X4 models)
Interior convenience/styling:
- Leather seat facings
- Heated front and outer rear seats
- Eight-inch colour information display
Infotainment:
- Bose premium sound system (2.0 260PS Turbo 4X4 models)
*40 per cent tax payer, comparison based on modelled data
**Four year/80,000 miles, post April VED changes, comparison based on modelled data
Full pricing is as follows:
|TRIM
|Transmission
|Powertrain
|Power Output
|Body Style
|OTR PRICE
|CO2
|Design
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|140PS
|Grand Sport
|17,115.00
|133
|Design
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Grand Sport
|17,415.00
|136
|Design
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|110PS
|Grand Sport
|18,485.00
|105
|Design
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|18,985.00
|114
|Design
|Automatic
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|20,715.00
|134
|Design Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|140PS
|Grand Sport
|17,910.00
|133
|Design Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Grand Sport
|18,210.00
|136
|Design Nav
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|110PS
|Grand Sport
|19,280.00
|105
|Design Nav
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|19,780.00
|114
|Design Nav
|Automatic
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|21,510.00
|134
|SRi
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Grand Sport
|19,215.00
|136
|SRi
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|110PS
|Grand Sport
|20,285.00
|105
|SRi
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|20,785.00
|114
|SRi
|Automatic
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|22,515.00
|134
|SRi
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Grand Sport
|21,715.00
|136
|SRi
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Grand Sport
|23,330.00
|141
|SRi Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Grand Sport
|20,010.00
|136
|SRi Nav
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|110PS
|Grand Sport
|21,080.00
|105
|SRi Nav
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|21,580.00
|114
|SRi Nav
|Automatic
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|23,310.00
|134
|SRi Nav
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Grand Sport
|22,510.00
|136
|SRi Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Grand Sport
|24,125.00
|141
|SRi Vx-line Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Grand Sport
|21,230.00
|136
|SRi Vx-line Nav
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|22,800.00
|114
|SRi Vx-line Nav
|Automatic
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|24,530.00
|134
|SRi Vx-line Nav
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Grand Sport
|23,730.00
|136
|SRi Vx-line Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Grand Sport
|25,345.00
|141
|Tech Line Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Grand Sport
|20,010.00
|136
|Tech Line Nav
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|110PS
|Grand Sport
|21,080.00
|105
|Tech Line Nav
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|21,580.00
|114
|Tech Line Nav
|Automatic
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|23,310.00
|134
|Tech Line Nav
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Grand Sport
|22,510.00
|136
|Tech Line Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Grand Sport
|24,125.00
|141
|Elite Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Grand Sport
|22,640.00
|136
|Elite Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo
|260PS
|Grand Sport
|27,710.00
|197
|Elite Nav
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|110PS
|Grand Sport
|23,710.00
|105
|Elite Nav
|6 Speed
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|24,210.00
|114
|Elite Nav
|Automatic
|1.6 Turbo D
|136PS
|Grand Sport
|25,940.00
|134
|Elite Nav
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Grand Sport
|25,140.00
|136
|Elite Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Grand Sport
|26,755.00
|141
|Design
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|140PS
|Sports Tourer
|18,615.00
|136
|Design
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Sports Tourer
|18,915.00
|139
|Design
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|21,415.00
|139
|Design
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|23,030.00
|141
|Design Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|140PS
|Sports Tourer
|19,410.00
|136
|Design Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Sports Tourer
|19,710.00
|139
|Design Nav
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|22,210.00
|139
|Design Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|23,825.00
|141
|SRi
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Sports Tourer
|20,715.00
|139
|SRi
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|23,215.00
|139
|SRi
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|24,830.00
|141
|SRi Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Sports Tourer
|21,510.00
|139
|SRi Nav
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|24,010.00
|139
|SRi Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|25,625.00
|141
|SRi Vx-line Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Sports Tourer
|22,730.00
|139
|SRi Vx-line Nav
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|25,230.00
|139
|SRi Vx-line Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|26,845.00
|141
|Tech Line Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Sports Tourer
|21,510.00
|139
|Tech Line Nav
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|24,010.00
|139
|Tech Line Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|25,625.00
|141
|Elite Nav
|6 Speed
|1.5 Turbo
|165PS
|Sports Tourer
|24,140.00
|139
|Elite Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo
|260PS
|Sports Tourer
|29,210.00
|199
|Elite Nav
|6 Speed
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|26,640.00
|139
|Elite Nav
|Automatic
|2.0 Turbo D
|170PS
|Sports Tourer
|28,255.00
|141