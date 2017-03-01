Vauxhall announces pricing for new Insignia Grand Sport

Vauxhall’s all-new Insignia is on sale now priced from £17,115 on-the-road ahead of its world debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next week.

Available as a five-door Grand Sport hatch and Sports Tourer estate, with a rugged Country Tourer estate coming soon, the new range starts at nearly £1,500 less than the entry price into the outgoing line-up.

Range highlights include the all-new 1.5-litre Turbo petrol model priced from £17,115 on-the-road. For Sports Tourer customers, prices start from £18,615 on-the-road for the entry-level estate model. The range-topping 2.0-litre (260PS) 4X4 petrol, another all-new powertrain, is available in Elite Nav trim from £26,455 on-the-road.

One of the highlights of the diesel offering is the 1.6-litre (110PS) Turbo D ecoTEC model (prices start at £18,485 on-the-road) that achieves CO2 emissions of 105g/km. The range includes Design, Design Nav, SRi, SRi Nav, SRi VX-Line Nav, Tech Line Nav and Elite Nav versions.

The new Insignia range offers big savings over key competitors for company car drivers. Thanks to Vauxhall’s optimised P11D pricing, the Insignia Grand Sport Design Nav 1.6-litre Turbo D (110PS) ecoTEC saves a company car driver up to £1,983 in benefit-in-kind tax over a four-year/80,000 mile period against a Volkswagen Passat SE Business 1.6-litre TDI (120PS), and up to £1,358 over a Skoda Superb CR SE Technology 1.6TDI 120PS.*

For fleet-decision makers, the Insignia Grand Sport Design Nav 1.6-litre Turbo D (110PS) ecoTEC provides a whole life cost saving of up to £5,691 versus a Volkswagen Passat SE Business 1.6-litre TDI (120PS), and up to £4,350 over a Ford Mondeo Zetec [Nav] 1.5 TDCi ECOnetic (120PS).**

Driver and passenger safety are crucial for both company car drivers and fleet managers alike, which is why the new Insignia range gets the Front Camera System and Vauxhall OnStar, as standard. The Front Camera System incorporates features such as lane keep assist, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, low speed collision mitigation braking and active emergency braking.

Vauxhall OnStar gives drivers access to a host of innovative services including automatic crash response; as well as 4G Wi-Fi for up to seven devices, stolen vehicle assistance, vehicle diagnostics, destination download and smartphone functionality.

Each trim level features a high level of standard spec:

Design

Standard features include:

Exterior convenience/styling:

17-inch bi-colour structure wheels

Automatic lighting control

Electrically operated front/rear windows

Keyless entry and start

Electrically-adjustable/heated door mirrors

Interior convenience/styling:

Air conditioning

Cruise control with speed limiter

Leather-covered steering wheel

Steering wheel audio/phone/cruise controls

Steering column adjustable for reach/rake

Infotainment:

IntelliLink audio system (seven-inch colour touchscreen, AM/FM/DAB digital radio, Bluetooth audio streaming/mobile phone portal, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and USB audio connection)

Seven speakers (five front, two rear)

Safety and security:

Vauxhall OnStar

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Front camera system

Six airbags

ISOFIX child seat mounting points on all three rear seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Security alarm system

Design Nav

Design Nav models additionally feature:

Navi 900 IntelliLink system (Fully integrated European sat nav system and eight-inch colour touchscreen)

SRi

SRi features over Design:

Exterior convenience/styling:

17-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels

Front fog lights

Dark-tinted rear windows

Rear spoiler (Grand Sport models)

Rain-sensitive windscreen wipers

SRi NAV

SRi Nav models additional feature:

Navi 900 IntelliLink system (fully-integrated European sat nav system, eight-inch colour touchscreen)

Silver-effect roof rails (Sports Tourer models)

Interior convenience/styling:

Sports front seats, driver’s AGR

Sports pedals

Dual-zone electronic climate control

Illuminated vanity mirrors

Storage pockets on front seat backs

Ambient LED lighting in front doors

Twin rear USB sockets

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

SRi VX-Line Nav

Features over SRi:

Exterior convenience/styling:

17-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels (1.6 diesel models)

18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels (excluding 1.6 diesel models)

VXR Styling Pack (Sports-style front and rear bumpers, side sills, visible exhaust tailpipe)

Interior convenience/styling:

Heated, flat-bottom, leather-covered VX-Line steering wheel

Dark fabric headlining

4.2-inch colour information display

Infotainment:

Navi 900 IntelliLink system (Fully integrated European sat nav system, eight-inch colour touchscreen)

Tech Line Nav

Features over Design:

Exterior convenience/styling:

17-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels

Rain-sensitive windscreen wipers

Chrome-effect inserts in door handles

Front and rear parking sensors

Silver-effect roof rails (Sports Tourer models)

Interior convenience/styling:

Dual-zone electronic climate control

Twin rear USB sockets

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

4.2-inch colour information display

Driver’s seat tilt and lumbar adjustment

Front passenger’s seat height adjustment

Infotainment:

Navi 900 IntelliLink system (fully-integrated European sat nav system and eight-inch colour touchscreen)

Elite Nav

Features over Tech Line Nav:

Exterior convenience/styling:

17-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels (1.6 diesel models)

18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels (excluding 1.6 diesel and 2.0 260PS Turbo 4X4 models)

20-inch five twin-spoke alloy wheels (2.0 260PS Turbo 4X4 models)

LED matrix headlights

Front fog lights

Dark-tinted rear windows

Torque vectoring system (4X4 models)

Interior convenience/styling:

Leather seat facings

Heated front and outer rear seats

Eight-inch colour information display

Infotainment:

Bose premium sound system (2.0 260PS Turbo 4X4 models)

*40 per cent tax payer, comparison based on modelled data

**Four year/80,000 miles, post April VED changes, comparison based on modelled data

Full pricing is as follows:

TRIM Transmission Powertrain Power Output Body Style OTR PRICE CO2 Design 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 140PS Grand Sport 17,115.00 133 Design 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Grand Sport 17,415.00 136 Design 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 110PS Grand Sport 18,485.00 105 Design 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 18,985.00 114 Design Automatic 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 20,715.00 134 Design Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 140PS Grand Sport 17,910.00 133 Design Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Grand Sport 18,210.00 136 Design Nav 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 110PS Grand Sport 19,280.00 105 Design Nav 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 19,780.00 114 Design Nav Automatic 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 21,510.00 134 SRi 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Grand Sport 19,215.00 136 SRi 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 110PS Grand Sport 20,285.00 105 SRi 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 20,785.00 114 SRi Automatic 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 22,515.00 134 SRi 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Grand Sport 21,715.00 136 SRi Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Grand Sport 23,330.00 141 SRi Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Grand Sport 20,010.00 136 SRi Nav 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 110PS Grand Sport 21,080.00 105 SRi Nav 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 21,580.00 114 SRi Nav Automatic 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 23,310.00 134 SRi Nav 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Grand Sport 22,510.00 136 SRi Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Grand Sport 24,125.00 141 SRi Vx-line Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Grand Sport 21,230.00 136 SRi Vx-line Nav 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 22,800.00 114 SRi Vx-line Nav Automatic 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 24,530.00 134 SRi Vx-line Nav 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Grand Sport 23,730.00 136 SRi Vx-line Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Grand Sport 25,345.00 141 Tech Line Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Grand Sport 20,010.00 136 Tech Line Nav 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 110PS Grand Sport 21,080.00 105 Tech Line Nav 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 21,580.00 114 Tech Line Nav Automatic 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 23,310.00 134 Tech Line Nav 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Grand Sport 22,510.00 136 Tech Line Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Grand Sport 24,125.00 141 Elite Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Grand Sport 22,640.00 136 Elite Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo 260PS Grand Sport 27,710.00 197 Elite Nav 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 110PS Grand Sport 23,710.00 105 Elite Nav 6 Speed 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 24,210.00 114 Elite Nav Automatic 1.6 Turbo D 136PS Grand Sport 25,940.00 134 Elite Nav 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Grand Sport 25,140.00 136 Elite Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Grand Sport 26,755.00 141 Design 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 140PS Sports Tourer 18,615.00 136 Design 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Sports Tourer 18,915.00 139 Design 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 21,415.00 139 Design Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 23,030.00 141 Design Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 140PS Sports Tourer 19,410.00 136 Design Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Sports Tourer 19,710.00 139 Design Nav 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 22,210.00 139 Design Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 23,825.00 141 SRi 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Sports Tourer 20,715.00 139 SRi 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 23,215.00 139 SRi Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 24,830.00 141 SRi Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Sports Tourer 21,510.00 139 SRi Nav 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 24,010.00 139 SRi Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 25,625.00 141 SRi Vx-line Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Sports Tourer 22,730.00 139 SRi Vx-line Nav 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 25,230.00 139 SRi Vx-line Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 26,845.00 141 Tech Line Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Sports Tourer 21,510.00 139 Tech Line Nav 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 24,010.00 139 Tech Line Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 25,625.00 141 Elite Nav 6 Speed 1.5 Turbo 165PS Sports Tourer 24,140.00 139 Elite Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo 260PS Sports Tourer 29,210.00 199 Elite Nav 6 Speed 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 26,640.00 139 Elite Nav Automatic 2.0 Turbo D 170PS Sports Tourer 28,255.00 141

