Value creation: further proof of the relevance of the PSA Group’s CSR policy

At the Davos World Economic Forum, Corporate Knights has just revealed the composition of its Global 100 index for 2017.

The PSA Group was chosen, for the 2nd consecutive year, to join the index of The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, which comprises the companies from all sectors whose global performance (social, environmental and economic) is the highest.

 The PSA Group creates value thanks to its CSR policy: ” Trust  a golden opportunity ”

In line with clean capitalism* principles, as recommended by Corporate Knights, the PSA Group shows responsibility in its business conduct and proves that CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is a lever for value creation.

In determining the Global 100 index, each of the 4,000 businesses analysed is compared to its peers by business segment, using indicators covering a number of areas: management of natural resources, management of human capital, financial performance and related perspectives, supply chain impact and impact of the company’s activities on the environment, in particular on air quality.

For further details, see the 2017 Global 100 methodology on the Corporate Knights website.

* an economic system that also incorporates social and ecological benefits and costs

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.