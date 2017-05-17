Value Champion 2017: Opel Zafira takes compact van title

Independent market observers Schwacke and car magazine Auto Bild honored the vehicles with the most stable value in Germany at an award ceremony yesterday evening. This year, The Opel Zafira was crowned “Value Champion 2017” in the compact van class with a residual value of 51.75 percent[1] after four years and 80,000 kilometers. The Zafira is a regular contender when it comes to value retention. The model range has now won the coveted prize for the fourth time. Furthermore, last year’s mini car winner, the Opel ADAM[2], came in third this year – with a convincing residual value of 57.05 percent. Opel’s success was rounded off by the new Insignia Sport Tourer[3]. The experts predict a residual value of 53.69 percent, which meant second place in the middle class.

“We are delighted with this recognition of our work. A high level of quality, efficient propulsion systems and many innovations are the reason for the top-class residual values of Opel vehicles. The predictions for our new models are excellent. That goes for the Astra and for the new Insignia. Opel buyers know that their money is well spent,” said Jürgen Keller, Executive Director Sales, Marketing and Aftersales Germany, at the award ceremony in Berlin.

[1] Opel Zafira Business Innovation 2.0 CDTI ecoFlex Start/Stop (NEDC diesel consumption urban 6.4 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.5 l/100 km, combined 5.2 l/100 km, 137 g/km CO2) [2] Opel ADAM 1.2 Germany’s Next Topmodel (NEDC fuel consumption urban 7.2 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.3 l/100 km, combined 5.3 l/100 km, 125 g/km CO2) [3] Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Business Innovation 1.5 Direct Injection Turbo (NEDC fuel consumption urban 7.7 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.9 l/100 km, combined 6.0 l/100 km, 136 g/km CO2)*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.