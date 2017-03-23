Valmet Automotive will manufacture also the next generation Mercedes-Benz compact cars

Valmet Automotive and Mercedes-Benz announce that Valmet Automotive will start manufacturing the next generation Mercedes-Benz compact cars at the Uusikaupunki, Finland plant. Valmet Automotive launches the project immediately.

The duration and extent of the manufacturing contract is comparable with those of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the GLC SUV.

Daimler has signed the manufacturing contract for the next generation compact cars with Valmet Automotive at an earlier phase in the product life cycle than ever before. This reinforces Valmet Automotive’s role in the Mercedes-Benz production strategy.

“The cooperation with Valmet Automotive is extremely successful. That is why it is logical for us to further continue this cooperation for the new generation of compact cars,” says Dr. Klaus Zehender, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars, Procurement and Supplier Quality.

“The new manufacturing contract takes the cooperation of Valmet Automotive and Daimler to a new level, and consolidates the level of manufacturing orders at the Uusikaupunki plant for years, says Mr. Ilpo Korhonen, CEO, Valmet Automotive.

Valmet Automotive launches the manufacturing engineering project for the new compact cars immediately. The main target is engineering the required modifications in the A-Class body shop. The changes needed in the paint and assembly shops are limited. The production of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class will continue in Finland until the end of this year.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.