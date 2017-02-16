Valmet Automotive starts series production of the Mercedes-Benz GLC

Valmet Automotive has started today the series production of the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV at the Uusikaupunki plant. The launch was celebrated with a special event for invited guests, partners and media at the plant. The event was honored by representatives of Mercedes-Benz Cars management and Mr. Mika Lintilä, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland.

Part of the event with 140 guests was a presentation of the GLC production process, including the first ever official visit in the brand new GLC-dedicated body shop equipped with the greatest number of robots in Finland. Furthermore, the program included the symbolic hand-over of a GLC made in Finland to the client. The Valmet Automotive carbuilder Mrs. Elina Anttila released the SUV to Mr. Andreas Kellermann, Head of Production S-, E- and C-Class at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

The speeches of the event emphasized the long and successful cooperation of Valmet Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Cars, and the fast and high-quality implementation of the GLC project.

Valmet Automotive’s employees and subcontracting networks have been able to adjust to new, increasing requirements and improve their production technology, logistic competence and flexible operating methods, anticipating the needs of demanding customers. In this sense, the company is a torchbearer of progress, said Mika Lintilä, Minister of Economic Affairs.

The GLC project is the most ambitious for Valmet Automotive ever, and we wish to thank Daimler for their trust and Valmet Automotive’s personnel who ultimately made all this possible. Thanks to their expertise, we believe this is another step in a long, evolving co-operation between Valmet Automotive and Daimler AG, said Ilpo Korhonen, CEO, Valmet Automotive.

Working with a production specialist like Valmet Automotive is an important factor in our global production strategy at Mercedes-Benz Cars. We respond flexibly to the demand in our markets, and can satisfy our customers’ preferences more rapidly. We have set ambitious targets for the GLC contract and Valmet Automotive delivered in any aspect. We are very happy to celebrate this great success together, says Andreas Kellermann, Head of Production S-, E- and C-Class at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

We are continuing our successful partnership with Valmet Automotive that was started with the A-Class manufacturing contract in 2013. The performance in the recent years has proven that we have chosen the right partner for a flexible and reliable collaboration. We at Mercedes-Benz Cars congratulate the entire Valmet Automotive team, says Dr. Klaus Zehender, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Procurement and Supplier Quality.

Besides the investments, the production of the Mercedes-Benz GLC requires a considerable number of new employees. Valmet Automotive will recruit this year over 1000 new carbuilders. With the current campaign, Valmet Automotive is recruiting 500 new carbuilders for the Uusikaupunki plant.

