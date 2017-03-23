Valmet Automotive expands GLC recruitments

Valmet Automotive starts today a recruitment campaign for over 1000 new carbuilders in the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV production. The campaign complements the previous recruitments, and it is by far the largest ever by Valmet Automotive. The application period is from March 22 to April 23, 2017.

The new campaign concludes Valmet Automotive’s GLC recruitments, started in November 2016. With the previous campaigns, Valmet Automotive has recruited 700 carbuilders. Due to the strong market demand for the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, Valmet Automotive increases the number of recruits considerably from the originally planned level.

Valmet Automotive announced in November 2016 that it will recruit over 1000 new carbuilders for the GLC SUV production. Strong volume of orders and detailed shift arrangements now increase this number to 1800. At the moment, the Uusikaupunki, Finland plant personnel totals 2300. Within the next weeks, 300 more will start work, and now Valmet Automotive is seeking over 1000 employees more. In late 2017, the employee total at the Uusikaupunki plant will be close to 3700.

With the campaign starting today, Valmet Automotive is seeking 1060 new carbuilders for tasks in body, paint and assembly shops and internal logistics.

“Valmet Automotive is facing a unique challenge in Finland. In just 3 months, we need over 1000 new carbuilders in Uusikaupunki. Making this happen will have national importance, and we will do our utmost to succeed,” says Mr. Tomi Salo, HR Director, Valmet Automotive.

Additional information is available on the recruitment site www.autotehtaansankarit.fi and on Valmet Automotive’s web and Facebook sites. The interviews and selections will be started during the application period.

