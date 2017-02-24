Valmet Automotive awarded best partner for Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz Cars awarded Valmet Automotive the best partner company in 2016 in the Daimler gala event yesterday. Valmet Automotive excelled in high-quality, rapid and customer-oriented operations in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class production since 2013 and the outstanding manufacturing engineering project for the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV.

Daimler AG invited 450 high-ranking guests from the supply industry as strategic partners and key suppliers for the annual Daimler Supplier Award gala event in the Mercedes-Benz Center in Stuttgart on February 23, 2017. A total of 27 key partner companies were shortlisted for the awards in various categories. The awarded categories were quality, innovation and partnership.

Valmet Automotive was awarded the winner in category Partnership Mercedes-Benz Cars. Valmet Automotive was “awarded as a flexible and reliable contract manufacturer who contributes to the Mercedes-Benz Cars production strategy by offering state of-the-art technology”.

The award was received by Mr. Pasi Rannus, SVP of Manufacturing Business Line and Mr. Jyrki Nurmi, SVP of Daimler projects and Engineering Business Line.

- Mercedes-Benz is a leading automotive brand with partnerships with practically all important players in the industry. We cannot overestimate the importance of Mercedes-Benz Cars’ selection of Valmet Automotive as their best partner, says Mr. Rannus.

- The feedback from Mercedes-Benz has continuously been excellent, both in the A-Class and the GLC projects. This award is a public indication of the customer satisfaction our partnership has created, says Mr. Nurmi.

The Daimler Supplier Award gala event was held for the 9. time this year. Valmet Automotive was shortlisted for awards for the first time.

