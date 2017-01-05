Valeo announces the world reveal of five major innovations at CES Las Vegas

For the fourth year running, Valeo will be at the CES in Las Vegas, where it will give five major innovations their world debut. The technologies on display at the Gold Lot Circuit and the Central Plaza booth show what the car of tomorrow will look like, in line with new ways of getting around: it will be more autonomous, more connected and more environmentally friendly.

The five major innovations demonstrate Valeo’s ability to offer complete, innovative technology systems:

Valeo eCruise4U, a real technological feat that fully meets the needs of city dwellers. On board the demonstration vehicle, attendees can experience automated driving in electric mode.

Valeo XtraVue, a set of connected computer-vision cameras that show drivers what is happening on the road, even outside their line of sight.

Valeo 360AEB Nearshield, a new autonomous emergency braking system that eliminates blind spots, alerts drivers to any potential obstacles and brings the vehicle to an automatic halt to prevent impact if necessary.

Valeo C-Stream, the new Valeo dome module that replaces the central rearview mirror and maps out the vehicle’s cabin. It can determine the number of people traveling in the car and ensure that drivers are suitably alert.

Valeo Cockpit the Experience of Traveling. The technology demonstrator is a unique and original solution that combines a groundbreaking and innovative range of products designed to shape the sensory experience associated with new ways of using cars.

All of these innovations combine to form a new, more electric and therefore more environmentally friendly type of mobility that offers greater vehicle autonomy, improved comfort thanks to enhanced intelligence and better shareability thanks to extended connectivity.

Given that the total number of vehicles worldwide is expected grow, Valeo is committed to making the car safer, more energy efficient and more automated while also equipping it with cognitive abilities. In short, vehicle usage and the driving experience are about to be totally reinvented.

Widely accessible innovations

Valeo’s innovations are marketed at competitive prices so as to be widely accessible throughout the world.

