V2V safety technology now standard on Cadillac CTS sedans

Cadillac introduces Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communications this month in the CTS performance sedan, beginning with 2017 interim model year cars in production now. V2V-equipped vehicles share information that can be used to alert drivers to upcoming potential hazards, laying the groundwork for a connected, safer future.

Cadillac’s V2V solution uses Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) and GPS and can handle 1,000 messages per second from vehicles up to nearly 1,000 feet away. For example, when a car approaches an urban intersection, the technology scans the vicinity for other vehicles and tracks their positions, directions and speeds, warning the driver of potential hazards that might otherwise be invisible.

“From the introduction of air bags, to the debut of OnStar, Cadillac continues its heritage of pioneering safety and connectivity advances,” said Richard Brekus, Cadillac global director of Product Strategy. “V2V essentially enables the car to sense around corners. Connecting vehicles through V2V holds tremendous potential, as this technology enables the car to acquire and analyze information outside the bounds of the driver’s field of vision. As an early mover, we look forward to seeing its benefit multiply as more V2V-equipped vehicles hit the road.”

V2V-enabled data alerts drivers of potentially hazardous situations ahead, giving them additional time to react. Common hazardous scenarios that prompt alerts are hard braking, slippery conditions and disabled vehicles. Through the next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system, drivers can customize alerts to show in the instrument cluster and available head-up display.

Only vehicles equipped with compatible V2V systems communicate with one another. Multiple V2V-equipped vehicles create an ad hoc wireless network that allows for the transfer of information without relying on sight lines, good weather conditions or cellular coverage.

The V2V technology on the 2017 CTS operates on the 5.9 GHz spectrum allocated by the Federal Communications Commission.

V2V is included as a standard feature on the 2017 CTS in the U.S. and Canada and complements a robust suite of available active safety features. CTS offers Driver Awareness and Driver Assist active safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control with full-speed range, automatic front and rear braking, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert.

In 2016, Cadillac pioneered the world’s first Rear Camera Mirror, increasing the driver’s rearward vision by approximately 300 percent.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.