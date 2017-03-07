Upton Bowden, New Technology Planning Director, Visteon confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Upton Bowden, New Technology Planning Director, Visteon has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Upton Bowden leads Visteon’s global new technology business development. Upton has over 26 years of automotive electronics experience including design, manufacturing, marketing and technical sales. He focuses on the development of technologies enabling autonomous driving and the application of artificial intelligence in next generation mobility solutions. Upton holds a BSEE from the University of Michigan in addition to an MBA from Wayne State University.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality

To register for this event, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.