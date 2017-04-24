UPS names Juan Perez Chief Information and Engineering Officer

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the alignment of all technology and engineering functions into one organization and named Juan Perez Chief Information and Engineering Officer. Perez will lead a unified team of UPS engineers and IT professionals, laser-focused on building the company’s Smart Logistics Network of the future. Mark Wallace will continue to lead Global Engineering and Sustainability as a member of the company’s executive Management Committee, reporting to Juan Perez.

“UPS has a long history of investing in technology and engineering, and we are committed to driving growth, enabling customer solutions, and creating shareholder value through a constant focus on innovation,” said Chairman and CEO David Abney. “As we look to the future, it is critical that we align all of our efforts into one, cohesive, fast-moving and powerful technology organization – Juan is ideally positioned to lead our efforts in these areas.”

Appointed in March, 2016 to the position of Chief Information Officer, Perez has proven to be a change agent for the organization throughout his 27 years with the company, finding new ways to quickly put technology and engineering into action. He was a key member of the group that defined the foundation for UPS operational technology tools and strategies used today to facilitate driver scheduling, package delivery operations, and many technology-enabled services. Perez also worked with the IT team that developed the On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation (ORION) system used by UPS operations to optimize delivery routes to improve service and efficiency.

“At UPS, we are on a relentless path of innovation that will always be driven by technology in support of our customers and our operations,” said Perez. “But we need to move forward even faster. UPS operates at the intersection of the physical and virtual worlds, and we have unique opportunities to deploy cutting-edge technologies ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to the internet of things, all tied together through big data.”

The company is also creating a new Advanced Technology Group to help accelerate decisions and improve collaboration as UPS implements key components of its next generation network. The group will be responsible for the research, testing, and development of new technologies and models to improve global network capabilities. The Advanced Technology Group will also help to strengthen collaboration with technology companies and academic institutions to explore innovative technologies and solutions.

Perez holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Southern California and an MS in Computer and Manufacturing Engineering. He has contributed to numerous patents in support of UPS’ intellectual property. In 2013, Perez was recognized by Computerworld as a Premier 100 IT Leader. In 2015, he was recognized as one of the top 100 Hispanic IT leaders by the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC) and by Atlanta Telecom Professionals (ATP) with the 2015 Leadership Award. Perez has also been named as a 2016 Top Latino Leader by the Council for Latino Workplace Equity.

