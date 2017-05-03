UPS named a top NBIC Best-Of-The-Best corporation for second consecutive year

UPS® (NYSE: UPS), is proud to have been named among the 2017 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion by the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC). The recognition acknowledges UPS’s outstanding commitment to diversity for suppliers as well as employees and customers. Estrella Cramer, Supplier Diversity Director and Chief Procurement Officer Gary Kallenbach, who leads the company’s supplier diversity initiatives, accepted the award on behalf of UPS. NBIC’s Best-of-the-Best Awards ceremony was held on August 26 in Washington, D.C.

Only companies achieving industry-leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious Best-of-the-Best designation from the NBIC. The inaugural coalition of national diverse business organizations is spearheaded by The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and includes Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce, National Black Justice Coalition, U.S. Business Leadership Network and WEConnect International.

“Being named a Best-of-the-Best corporation by the NBIC is not only a great honor, but an affirmation of our commitment to being an inclusive business partner,” said Larry Darrow, President of Global Business Services at UPS. “Diversity makes us a stronger company and helps drive our success around the world. I am proud of our team that works hard every day to ensure we deliver on our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

“UPS will continue to prioritize diversity and inclusion in our workplace and business relationships and to implement programs that ensure opportunities for all employees, partners and stakeholders,” added Eduardo Martinez, president of The UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS.

Criteria for being named a Best-of-the-Best corporation includes the completion of a survey covering an organization’s inclusive programs, primarily for Supplier Diversity initiatives. It also looks for Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and workplace engagement opportunities, as well as diverse marketplace and community engagements. A detailed report of policies and achievements in the diversity and inclusion space – along with recognition or ratings such as the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, the U.S. Business Leadership Network’s Disability Equality Index or Diversity Inc.’s Top 50 – is weighted and reviewed by a committee of NBIC leaders.

For more information about UPS’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, please visit http://sustainability.ups.com/committed-to-more/diversity-and-inclusion/.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.