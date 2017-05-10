UPS named one of America’s best employers

UPS (NYSE:UPS) was named to the Forbes “Best Employers” list for the third consecutive year. The magazine enlists a third-party survey team from Statista, a research and statistics firm, to query 30,000 respondents from U.S.-based companies with more than 1,000 employees across 25 industry sectors. The survey asks 35 questions with the greatest weight given to the question, “How likely is it that you would recommend your employer to a friend or family member?”

UPS employs 352,000 people in the U.S. and 434,000 globally. For this survey, employees were contacted anonymously online and without the involvement of their employer. “Third-party surveys and awards are always welcome, but they take on even greater importance when your own people rate you highly,” said Teri McClure, UPS Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President, Labor. “The survey results are recognition that we offer careers with industry-leading pay and benefits, tuition assistance and promotion-from-within opportunities across the organization.”

The complete rankings of all 500 companies appear in the May issue of Forbes.

In addition to the Forbes award, UPS in 2017 was also recognized as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the eleventh consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. In 2016 UPS received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index, a survey designed by the Human Rights Campaign, which highlights UPS as a “Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality.” The company was also recognized as one of the “Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S” on the 2016 Civic 50 list by Points of Light for, among other things, its commitment to hiring veterans.

