UPS Express Critical service launches In Europe

UPS Express Critical service launched in Europe for urgent, time-critical shipments that require special handling such as aircraft parts or surgical tools. Such services are vital to the healthcare, manufacturing and aerospace sectors when speed of delivery matters most.

A UPS team assesses the shipping request through a round-the-clock contact center, identifies transportation alternatives and implements a delivery solution that meets time and cost requirements. UPS Express Critical options include air, charter, surface and a personal courier who can carry the shipment by hand from origin to destination on a commercial flight. As a global leader in time-sensitive shipments, UPS has access to virtually any kind of aircraft or vehicle around the world.

”Expansion in Europe reflects our continued commitment to helping customers in a broad range of industries solve even their most critical logistics and transportation challenges,” said Daniel Gagnon, Vice President of Global Logistics & Distribution for UPS in the US. “Industries such as healthcare and aerospace require highly specialized personnel and customized shipping solutions to ensure timely delivery.”

In the United States, UPS Express Critical provides a large array of expedited services for the healthcare and life sciences industries including the transport of life-enhancing and life-saving tissue, biological specimen and organs. UPS Express Critical also partners with aerospace and manufacturing clients to ensure the timely delivery of parts that keep engines running, planes flying and production lines moving.

”With the launch of UPS Express Critical [service], our customers in Europe can now quickly find a way to get their critical shipments to their destination, balancing speed and cost,” said Boris Dobberstein, Vice President Logistics & Distribution for UPS in Europe, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East. “For many of our customers, speed to market determines how successfully they can reach customers and grow their business.”

To get critical shipments to their destination on time, UPS Express Critical will utilize the following services in Europe:

Air charter management, including massive cargo planes for oversized shipments

Door-to-door service for nearly any size shipment

End-of-runway intercept service: the shipment is picked up at the end of the runway to speed up transport to the final destination

Specialized vehicles with door-to-door ground transportation within Europe

Increased security and insurance services through UPS Capital

Keeping customers informed of shipping milestones affects their ability to react and make decisions quickly. Customers can also manage their supply chain visibility through a dedicated shipping team, a 24/7/365 call center, transportation dashboards, customizable reports and alerts, shipment document imaging and shipment arrival forecasting.

All Express Critical services are subject to Express Critical Terms and Conditions of Contract, available upon request or at http://ups-scs.com/tools/terms/ups_expresscritical_tc.pdf.

