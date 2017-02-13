UPS enhances tracking technology

UPS today announced improvements to Flex Global View, an event management and visibility tool for air, ocean and surface freight shipments, plus warehouse inventory, purchase orders and customs entry details.

UPS supply chain customers logging into Flex™ Global View after January 9 will see upgrades including:

New ocean container dashboard –a visibility dashboard specifically for ocean containers. Information about containers can be sorted by carrier, port of loading and unloading, shipper, receiver, etc.

UPS transportation invoice – customers billed in the U.S. and Canada can now view an image of the UPS invoice associated with their air and ocean freight shipments.

Better dashboards and reports – enhanced and better organized for easier search and reporting requirements.

“UPS is committed to continuous improvement to this important customer technology tool,” said Cindy Miller, president of UPS Freight Forwarding. “No one likes supply chain surprises, which is why Flex Global View offers a level of visibility, reporting and alerts that keep customers informed and in better control of their supply chain.”

UPS will be deploying enhancements to Flex™ Global View throughout 2017. More information about Flex Global View is available at http://www.ups-scs.com/tools/fgv/index.html

