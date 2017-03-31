Updated Golf GTE drives hybrid value

The updated Volkswagen Golf GTE is open for order in the UK with a significant price realignment, two trim levels and a raft of new technologies on board.

Driving even greater value for money into a growing area of the UK market, the petrol-electric hybrid Golf GTE offers a compelling mix of engaging GTI-style dynamics, responsible e-Golf-style sustainability and generous GTD-style range.

The updated Golf GTE is now available with a choice of two new trim levels. The entry-level Golf GTE is joined by the new GTE Advance in a range line-up that now mirrors that of the award-winning Passat GTE.

The hybrid powered five-door Golf, with both a 150 PS 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine and a 102 PS (75Kw) electric motor for a system power output of 204 PS, unites economy and performance in a flexible and appealing package.

The total potential range of the Golf GTE is 514 miles and the GTE’s battery gives an all-electric range of 31 miles. This opens up the possibility of driving significant distances cross-country using the TSI petrol engine and then completing the journey into a town or city under zero emission full electric power.

Official performance figures for the 204 PS Golf GTE show it capable of covering the 0-62 mph sprint in 7.6 seconds with a top speed, where legal, of 138 mph. CO2 emissions are 38g/km for the GTE and 40g/km for the GTE Advance, while combined fuel economy is 166 mpg for the GTE and 157 mpg for the GTE Advance.

Sitting alongside the range of the Golf GTE is its ability to offer high performance driving when required. A press of the centre console-mounted GTE button combines spirited acceleration that comes via the instant torque of the electric motor working alongside the broad power of the turbocharged petrol engine.

The GTE Advance adds further luxuries such as 18-inch Marseille alloys, the updated Discover Navigation system, a Winter Pack including heated seats, 65 per cent tinted windows, a front centre armrest and exterior e-sound.

The GTE offers four operating modes: ‘E-Mode’, ‘GTE mode’, ‘Battery Charge’ and ‘Hybrid. In pure electric mode (activated at the press of a button), the Golf GTE can travel up to 31 miles emissions free. Electric power can also be saved – for example when driving to a zero-emissions zone. In electric mode, the GTE is capable of speeds of up to 81 mph.

The 8.7 kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged in 3.45 hours from a domestic mains outlet, or 2.15 hours from a domestic wallbox. The battery weighs 120 kg, giving a kerbweight of 1,615 kg.

The GTE also has an e-manager which allows the driver to preset vehicle charging, as well as interior cooling or heating. These functions can be operated remotely using the Car-Net app on a smartphone.

A full range of assistance and infotainment systems is also making its way into the Golf GTE. Thus the Volkswagen is available for the first time with Traffic Jam Assist (semi-autonomous driving up to 37 mph), the fully digital Active Info Display and the optional Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system including 9.2-inch display and gesture control.

Director of Volkswagen in the UK, Alison Jones, said: “The new Golf GTE – with its revised pricing and significantly enhanced appeal – perfectly represents Volkswagen’s ongoing commitment to offering accessible hybrid technology in an attractive and usable package.

“The updated Golf GTE, sitting alongside the rest of the 113-model updated Golf range, is more than ever a genuine alternative for everyday driving and we are looking forward to seeing more private buyers, and fleet users, take the opportunity to explore its capabilities on UK roads.”

