Update for the natural born winner: Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR lines up with new aerodynamics

The curtain has been raised on the new Golf GTI TCR: the race version of the compact classic from Wolfsburg, which generates up to 350 hp, goes into 2017 with new aerodynamics. Following the first full season of racing, in which the Golf GTI TCR won 17 races and two championships, modifications have been made to the car’s outer skin, while the technology under the bonnet has also been fine-tuned. The Golf GTI TCR, which is available in race trim from €90,000 plus VAT from Volkswagen Motorsport and is based on the road-going Golf GTI, is aimed at professional teams and drivers battling for race wins and championships at racetracks in rapidly growing TCR series around the world.

