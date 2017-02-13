Universal pre-installation for smart accessories and Collection products: As stylish and practical as the smart itself: new accessories for fortwo and forfour

Two body variants, two transmission variants, four modern combustion engines and, most recently, the smart electric drive with local emission-free drive: smart now offers an unprecedentedly broad choice of different options. The same applies to the genuine accessories for further individualisation of the smart fortwo and forfour. This press release outlines a number of highlights which will be available from March at sales partners or in the online shop.

With the smart forfour, smart has broadened the scope of the successful concept to include four seats – a “true” smart, but with more space inside. A small car that’s a big favourite particularly among families, thanks to the rear doors which open up to almost 90° and the standard-fit ISOFIX securing system for child seats in the rear, for example.

And the entertainment programme for kids is sure to keep boredom at bay: with the tablet holder, the rear bench seat of the smart forfour can be turned into an online gaming paradise or an on-board cinema in next to no time. The user-friendly and crash-tested smart Style & Travel equipment has been jointly developed by smart and Mercedes-Benz Accessories GmbH. The universal pre-installation (code 866) is already on board as standard with the prime and proxy equipment lines as well as BRABUS Toplines. It is optionally available for the basic model, the passion and the electric drive models (52 kW engine rating and above).

The slot in the backrests of the driver and front passenger seats is designed as a universal interface for various accessories. In addition to the tablet holder for the iPad Air (code 866; March 2017) other items include a holder for an action cam and a coat hanger. The classy-looking system is securely locked by a flap in a colour matching the rear of the seat. The flap is only released when a suitable holder is slotted into place.

Another safe and universal solution is the smartphone cradle for fortwo and forfour (in conjunction with the smart Audio-System). This is now also suitable for smartphones of up to 15.24 cm (6 inches) in size and positions virtually any commercially available smartphone safely and securely in the driver’s field of vision. The smartphone can be swivelled by 90° in this cradle. The cradle additionally incorporates a USB port for charging the telephone while on the move.

Yet more smart accessories: from a loudspeaker to volleyballs

smart is the only car manufacturer worldwide to offer its model range with both combustion engines and pure battery-electric drives. The smart electric drive snap-link key ring designed in the form of the smart fortwo pictogram in anodised aluminium suits the perfect electric-powered city car. Attached to the electric green snap hook is a black ribbed band holding a flat split ring and three additional mini-split rings. These enable keys to be attached and detached quickly.

With the smart JBL GO Bluetooth loudspeaker you can take your favourite music with you wherever you roam. This loudspeaker – also in black/green – enables wireless streaming and features an integrated hands-free function. The rechargeable battery and the audio cable connection round off this practical accessory’s scope of equipment. Dimensions:approx. 8.3 x 6.8 x 3 cm.

Cool accessory for a cool car: the new smart fashion watch has a stainless steel case featuring a black-coated finish produced by means of the high-quality PVD (physical vapour deposition) process. The face in minimalist design is also black, while indices and hands provide a contrast in electric green or orange. The smart fashion watch comes with a black leather strap which is also available as a replacement strap. The quartz watch measures 42 mm in diameter and is waterproof to 5 ATM.

smart has been an important strategic partner to international beach volleyball since 2004. The beach volleyball is ideal for those who are keen to take an active involvement in this sport.This top training and recreational ball produced by MIKASA exclusively for smart comes in orange, turquoise and white. A special valve which produces a perfect airtight seal and a TPU surface round off the ball’s special features and make it weather- and sea water-proof, enabling it to be used virtually anywhere. The beach volleyball is available in original size (size 5) and small (size 1). The ball in size 1 has a diameter of only around 15 cm, which means that it will fit into any bag, even when inflated.

The ladies’ shirt in figure-hugging slim fit combines fashionable design with excellent wearing comfort. The short-sleeved shirt in pure cotton comes in black, with orange mesh inserts on the sleeves and back and the orange 3D embroidery of the “smart ring logo” on the front of the hem and the rear of the shoulder adding contrasting highlights. Rolled hems in the sleeve area and on the neckline round off the fashionable look in impeccable style. The shirt is available in sizes XS to XL.

Come wind, rain or shine – the men’s flat brim cap is the right choice, whatever the weather. The cap comes in black,complemented by orange on the underside of the peak, orange straps inside with black stitching and the large black 3D embroidery of the “smart ring logo” at the right on the front. The front panels and the peak are produced in cotton twill, while the panels on the sides and the rear consist of polyester mesh. The snap-back clasp enables individual adjustment.

