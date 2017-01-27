Ukraine Police orders large batch of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has secured a deal for the sale of 635 Outlander PHEVs (PHEV) in Ukraine. The vehicles, manufactured by Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), will be sold through MMC Ukraine, an MC subsidiary and local distributor of MMC vehicles and spare parts. MC holds 60% of shares in MMC Ukraine while local partner NIKO holds the remaining 40%. The 635 units of PHEV are being purchased by the local police and delivery to the Ukrainian government is planned for around July 2017.

The Ukrainian government’s decision to replace a portion of its current fleet of police cars with the PHEV is part of its overall promotion of more environmentally friendly policies, including the introduction of environmentally friendly vehicles. MC was therefore able to secure this deal mainly because the PHEV’s environmental performance has been highly evaluated by the Ukrainian government.

With a population of 45 million, Ukraine is one of the largest countries in Eastern Europe and the CIS, second only to Russia, and is expected to see notable economic growth over the medium to long term. The local distributor of Mitsubishi Motors’ vehicle and spare parts was established by MC in May 2016. It has since been drawing on the know-how attained through MC’s automobile business experience worldwide as it seeks to contribute to the development of the automobile industry in Ukraine.

The automobile industry is considered to hold high growth potential for MC and the company intends to continue taking steps to enhance its automobile business in keeping with the needs of the markets in which it operates.

