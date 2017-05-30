UD Trucks launched Croner in Middle East

UD Trucks held the launch event of Croner, the new medium duty truck range developed for global growth markets, in Middle East, East and North Africa regions. A total of 495 customers and members of the press participated in the series of events and accompanied test drives in Dubai.

As a part of the Croner launch event, customers and members of the press had test driving opportunities at Dubai Autodrome circuit where they experienced the Croner trucks’ wide range of configurations and unique features. Croner is designed to excel in the medium duty segment with variety of features to maximize drivability and uptime, such as the efficient engine, modern cabin environment and availability of air suspension option for all variants to protect customers’ cargo.

In particular, Croner’s automatic transmission option will be a crucial and game changing feature for markets facing issues, such as driver shortage and lack of experienced drivers. Croner aims to help business owners to attract drivers and further maximize driver efficiency by providing ease of driving for both experienced and inexperienced drivers in global growth markets around the world.

“Middle East is an extremely important market for UD Trucks. Croner has been extensively tested in the UAE to ensure that it can tackle some of the roughest and most demanding conditions in the world. We are confident that Croner will allow our customer in this region to make every moment count in their businesses,” said, Mourad Hedna, President of UD Trucks Middle East, East and North Africa.

Starting with the Croner launch in Dubai, UD Trucks aims to introduce Croner to GCC countries (UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia) as well as to East and North Africa regions. Particularly in Middle East, Croner can play an active role with van bodies, flatbed for transport and logistics segments and light construction applications such as water tanker. Together with UD Trucks’ heavy duty truck range Quester, Croner will further support the needs of customers in Middle East, East and North Africa regions.

