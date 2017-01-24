UD Trucks to launch Croner

UD Trucks is ready to launch Croner, its all-new medium duty truck, come March as it continues its rich legacy of building the “truck the world needs today” specifically for its growth markets across Asia, Africa, Middle-East and South America.

Croner is a reliable and versatile truck range built with robust components and uncompromising quality that delivers extra productivity and superior uptime. It will cater to a wide range of applications to help meet the varying needs of our customers in growth markets.

Named after the god of time in Greek mythology, Croner is engineered to help customers stay ahead of the competition, through the simple concept of saving time.

“It is our aim for Croner to make every moment count, through maximizing productivity and minimizing downtime on every run our customers make,” said Nobuhiko Kishi, Senior Vice President of UD Trucks Brand and Product.

Designed to excel in the medium duty segment to compete in growth markets, Croner’s superiority comes from the best of three worlds – strong Japanese heritage and craftsmanship, the Volvo Group’s global technology system, and local gemba approach in manufacturing, sourcing and support.

UD Trucks will also provide extensive customer service and service sales packages with the launch of Croner.

For more information, or to enquire about Croner, kindly visit http://www.udtrucks.com/en-int/reveal (English); http://www.udtrucks.com/th-th/reveal (Thai)

For more information about UD Trucks, please visit http://www.udtrucks.com/en-int/home

