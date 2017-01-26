Two wins for Audi in “Best Cars 2017”

Audi has driven home two overall wins in the “Best Cars 2017” competition. The Audi A1* triumphed in the “Small Car” category in the reader survey conducted by “auto motor und sport” magazine, and the Audi A3* won the “Compact Car” class. The award ceremony was held today in Stuttgart.

Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG: “The double victory in the ‘Best Cars 2017’ gives us momentum for the new year. This success shows that the enthusiasm for our cars continues to hold true. This gives us confidence on our way to the future.” Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG, added: “The A1 and A3 offer all of the virtues of an Audi in a compact format. With this recipe for success, both models consistently drive home strong sales figures. And we expect the demand for premium mobility in the city to continue to grow.”

The “auto motor und sport” award ceremony was held for the 41st time this year. Readers of the renowned trade journal selected their favorites from 378 models in eleven categories. The publication selected an overall winner and a top import in each category. In the “Small Car” category, 20.7 percent of the readers selected the Audi A1, and 17.1 percent chose the Audi A3 as the top of the “Compact Car” class. In addition, the Audi Q7* took second place in the “Large SUV/Offroad Vehicle” category with 10.4 percent of the vote. Third place finishes went to the Audi A4* in the “Midsize” category, to the Audi A6* in the “Upper Midsize” class, to the Audi R8 Spyder* in the “Convertibles” class and to the Audi Q2* in the “Compact SUV/Offroad Vehicle” category.

Fuel consumption of the models named above:

Audi A1:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.2 – 3.6 ** (32.7 – 65.3 US mpg)

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 168 – 94 ** (270.4 – 151.3 g/mi)

Audi A3:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.1 – 3.7 ** (33.1 – 63.6 US mpg);

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 163 – 98 ** (262.3 – 157.7 g/mi)

Audi Q7:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.6 – 5.5 ** (30.9 – 42.8 US mpg);

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 199 – 144 ** (320.3 – 231.7)

Audi A4:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.6 – 3.7 ** (30.9 – 63.6 US mpg);

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 175 – 95 ** (281.6 – 152.9)

Audi A6:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 9.6 – 4.2 ** (24.5 – 56.0 US mpg);

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 224 – 109 ** (360.5 – 175.4 mpg)

Audi R8 Spyder:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 11.7 (20.1 US mpg);

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 277 (445.8 g/mi)

Audi Q2:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.8 – 4.1 ** (40.6 – 57.4 US mpg);

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 134 – 109 ** (215.7 – 175.4 g/mi)

** Figures depend on the tire/wheel sets used.

