Triple crown for Renault at Fleet World Honours 2017

Renault has picked up three awards at the Fleet World Honours 2017 with the Renault ZOE, All-New Mégane and All-New Grand Scénic all winning their categories at the awards ceremony hosted by Fleet World magazine and held today at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

The all-electric Renault ZOE updated for 2017 and now available with a 250-mile range (NEDC) – the longest of any mainstream electric vehicle – was awarded Best Ultra Low Emission Vehicle thanks to its new longer range, smartphone apps and ease to live with.

The All-New Renault Mégane, launched in the UK in summer 2016, won Best Lower Medium Car and was praised in particular for its comfort, efficiency and technology.

The distinctive All-New Grand Scénic collected Best MPV thanks to its space, style and value for money.

Steve Moody, Publisher, Fleet World, said: “Beneath head-turning design, the Mégane feels a class above most rivals. It’s quiet, comfortable and effortlessly efficient, with clearly laid-out displays showing all the information drivers need at a glance. Extra space and efficient diesel engines to stretch the time between fill-ups means it’s perfect for a life on the road.

Renault has rediscovered its love for compact MPVs with the new Scenic. Beneath concept car styling, with vivid colours and large, aerodynamic wheels across the range, it’s still a genuinely practical mover of people and things… The pioneer has never been in better shape.

Meanwhile, Renault has always had a very complete EV offering with the ZOE, and the high-capacity battery option broadens its appeal. Drivers who need long range can now travel almost 200 miles under ‘real-world’ conditions, but there’s still a competitive smaller-capacity battery for those who don’t. With apps to alleviate anxiety by planning routes including charging stops, not only is the ZOE a great EV, but it needn’t be more challenging to live with than any other supermini.”

Paul Flanagan, Managing Director, Groupe Renault UK said: “2016 saw us complete the renewal of our family car line-up with the arrival of All-New Mégane and All-New Scenic alongside the Kadjar crossover, as well as revising ZOE to give it the longest range of any mainstream EV on sale today. We’re delighted that Fleet World has recognised all three models. 2017 is set to be another busy year as we add the Koleos crossover to Europe’s youngest model line-up.”

The Renault ZOE is an all-electric, five-door supermini available in a choice of three trim levels and with two battery options. With the new Z.E.40 battery, ZOE’s range is 250 miles (NEDC) – the longest of any mainstream EV. Renault estimates that in real-world driving conditions that this equates to around 186 miles in summer and 124 miles in cold winter conditions. ZOE can charge from zero to 80 per cent full in as little as 60 minutes thanks to its patented Chameleon Charger™ that allows it to make the most of the widest range of power supplies and also keep charging times to a minimum. Renault’s Range OptimiZer technology ensures ZOE is highly efficient with its heat pump, a bi-modal braking system and Michelin ENERGY E-V tyres. ZOE is available to purchase from £13,995 (OTR) after the Government Plug-in Car Grant with battery leasing from £49 per month.

The All-New Mégane – more dynamic, more comfortable and more refined than its predecessor – offers unique technology with an 8.7-inch portrait central touchscreen, Active Emergency Braking and convenient driver assistance systems such as Hands Free Parking and Adaptive Cruise Control. CO2 emissions are as low as 96g/km with economy as high as 76.4mpg. The All-New Renault Mégane range is available from £17,250 on-the-road.

The All-New Grand Scénic – part of the fourth generation Scénic family with its innovative design and distinctive 20-inch wheels – remains as impressively practical as ever thanks to its modularity and class-leading storage and boot space. The seven-seater also achieved a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating with Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection as standard – the only car in its class to have the safety feature applied throughout the range. Technologies such as Handsfree Parking and Adaptive Cruise Control are also available. The Grand Scénic’s One Touch Folding seats feature is another unique-in-class option whereby a button can be pressed, either from within the boot or from the multimedia system in the dashboard, to fold the rear seats, either individually or altogether, effortlessly to achieve a completely flat floor. The All-New Renault Grand Scénic is available from £23,375 on-the-road.

