TRICO expands TRICO Exact Fit® Wiper Blade lineup

Trico Products Corporation, a global leader in wiper blade technology, announced that it has added nine new part numbers to the TRICO Exact Fit® wiper blade line.

TRICO® now offers five new rear integral blades under part numbers 8-A, 10-A, 12-K, 12-L and 12-M. The new part numbers fit popular 2017-2006 year models of Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Saab, Scion and Toyota vehicles. The company has also introduced four new Exact Fit beam wiper blades. The new part numbers include 16-17B, 20-17B, 26-17B and 28-17B and fit popular 2017-2015 year models of Land Rover, Lexus, Subaru and Toyota vehicles which are equipped with the new Push Button FZ wiper arm.

The recent additions to the TRICO Exact Fit wiper blade line adds coverage for approximately 5.2 million vehicles on the road today, equipped with rear integral and beam wiper blades.

For 100 years, Trico Products Corporation has been one of the world’s largest manufacturers of wiper blade products and systems with major operations in Asia, Australia, North America, South America and Europe. TRICO develops advanced wiper technologies for automotive manufacturers and drivers worldwide. Our research and development team carries on the proud TRICO tradition of designing wiper blades with leading innovative technologies to ensure maximum durability and improved visibility. For more information on TRICO product lines, please contact Trico Products Corporation at 1-800-388-7426, or visit tricoproducts.com.

