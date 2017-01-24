TRICO encourages preventative wiper blade maintenance through national “Big Game” campaign

Trico Products Corporation, a global leader in wiper blade technology, today launched TRICO Big Game 2017, a national football-themed campaign to reinforce the importance of preventative wiper blade maintenance in order to enhance driver visibility and safety on the road.

Drawing a close parallel to safety measures used to reduce injury risk for football players, the campaign emphasizes the fact that “old, worn-out equipment can’t protect you.” The goal is to remind drivers to prepare their vehicles for potentially hazardous driving conditions throughout the year—before adverse weather hits.

TRICO’s Big Game 2017 campaign will also feature a sweepstakes for a chance to win two tickets to the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis and one of 51 pairs of TRICO Force wiper blades. Accompanying social media and print advertisement initiatives will further promote the sweepstakes and the campaign.

“Aligning ourselves with the excitement of the big game is a great way to expand the reach of this important driver safety message,” said Dawn Gonzalez, brand manager at Trico Products Corporation. “And with 100 years of experience in wiper blade innovation, TRICO is a trusted resource for a wide range of industry-leading solutions to protect drivers in all weather conditions.”

The campaign will feature a full-page print advertisement in this year’s USA TODAY Super Bowl Preview. The tabloid provides football fans with everything from a recap of the NFL playoffs to the top story lines from the year, and will also include a game preview, position match-ups and game predictions. It will be available 10 days prior to this year’s Super Bowl in all markets where USA TODAY is regularly sold, including airports, supermarkets, Walgreens, Walmart, Target and CVS Pharmacies. Additionally, the company will post regular, campaign-related content to their Facebook and Twitter channels in the weeks leading up to and after the Super Bowl.

Campaign advertisements and content will direct users to a landing page where they can enter the TRICO Big Game 2017 Sweepstakes. The last day to enter is February 28th. To learn more about the campaign or enter the sweepstakes, visit tricowipers.com/biggame.

For 100 years, Trico Products Corporation has been one of the world’s largest manufacturers of wiper blade products and systems with major operations in Asia, Australia, North America, South America and Europe. TRICO develops advanced wiper technologies for automotive manufacturers and drivers worldwide. Our research and development team carries on the proud TRICO tradition of designing wiper blades with leading innovative technologies to ensure maximum durability and improved visibility. For more information on TRICO product lines, please contact Trico Products Corporation at 1-800-388-7426, or visit tricoproducts.com.

