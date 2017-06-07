Transdev and Delphi Announce Commercial Partnership for Autonomous Transportation

Transdev, a leading global provider of mobility services, and Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH), a global leader in developing automated driving solutions, today announced a commercial partnership to develop a global, fully automated, mobility-on-demand (AMoD) transport system. The system will utilize Transdev Universal Routing Engine (URE) and Delphi’s previously announced automated driving platform – the Centralized Sensing, Planning and Localization (CSLP) platform which Delphi is developing in partnership with Mobileye. Transdev and Delphi will start collaborating on pilot programs in Paris-Saclay and Rouen (Normandy) France, as the first EU driverless, on-demand mobility service on an open road.

Yann Leriche, chief performance officer and lead of the B2C business line at Transdev group said, “With Delphi’s expertise in driverless technology, we will accelerate our capabilities to develop a global autonomous transportation system, from client interface to vehicle intelligence. Our ambition is to offer the best ‘PACE’ mobility solutions to our clients: Personalized, Autonomous, Connected and Electric. Combining the strengths of our two companies, leaders in their field, will enable us to introduce innovative driverless services in our current and future operations, confirming the position of Transdev as a pioneer in integrating autonomous transport systems into global mobility networks.”

“This latest announcement will help accelerate the development of commercially viable automated vehicle solutions,” said Glen De Vos, Delphi senior vice president and chief technology officer. “With Transdev’s deep understanding of mobility operations, this collaboration will further strengthen our AMoD and data management capabilities, while expanding our automated driving platform to include a variety of different vehicle types. As a result, we’re confident this collaboration brings us closer to providing all of our customers and partners with an affordable, reliable and scalable automated driving and mobility-on-demand platform.”

Transdev and Delphi Partnership

Delphi and Transdev will share knowledge of AMoD systems to develop fully autonomous vehicles, a driverless vehicle infrastructure solution (DVIS) and cloud infrastructure to support a commercial AMoD system that can operate globally.

To accomplish this, Delphi will integrate its turnkey CSLP platform into Transdev’s mobility service vehicles, including a centralized computer running Delphi’s Ottomatika vehicle control software, a comprehensive sensor suite, and all the required connectivity and data devices based on Control-Tec real-time analytics, Movimento’s secure, over-the-air (OTA) technologies and Mobileye’s REM technology. Transdev will integrate its Universal Routing Engine (URE) and remote control-command software, including intelligent infrastructure and additional software modules dedicated to public transportation and leverage its deep knowledge in client use-cases, safety and quality of service specifications for shared mobility services.

Rouen and Paris-Saclay pilots

Transdev has initiated an Autonomous on-demand Mobility service program in Normandy this year. The collaboration with Delphi will allow the two groups to jointly test the entire system: dispatch, remote control-command and vehicles, and test the sensor architecture and intelligence for driverless last-mile and door-to-door transportation service with the next phase including a commercial service.

In Paris-Saclay, Transdev and Delphi and will collaborate on the development of a first mile, last-mile on-demand solution between a conventional railway station and the Paris-Saclay plateau and campus.

