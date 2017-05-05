Toyota recognizes Ficosa for outstanding project-management skills

Ficosa, a tier 1 global provider devoted to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high-technology vision, safety, connectivity and efficiency systems for the automotive sector, has been recognized by Toyota Motor Europe with the Achievement Award in the Project Management category. With this award, the Japanese multinational corporation has recognized Ficosa’s noteworthy capacity in managing the projects carried out by the company in 2016. Among these projects is the Toyota Hybrid crossover CH-R, for which Ficosa has developed washer systems, manual shifter, manual and automatic shifter cables and brake cables.

Johan van Zyl, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, presided over the awards ceremony, held recently at the Annual Supplier Business Meeting 2017 with the top European suppliers. With these awards, the Japanese multinational corporation recognizes its most noteworthy suppliers each year in Quality, Value Analysis, Project Management, Supply and Cost.

Karim El Hamel, Country Director of Ficosa Turkey and the one to collect the award, highlights: “This award is highly satisfying, as it is a true reflection of the commitment of the whole Ficosa team to offering our clients the best quality. It also recognizes a job well done and our teams’ and partners’ ability to manage projects. Here at Ficosa we always strive to improve and, as a team, we will continue working and learning from our successes and failures to provide solutions that are ever more reliable and innovative.”

Ficosa has received awards from Toyota Motor Europe on many occasions, a fact that highlights the multinational corporation’s policy with all clients of quality, excellence, service, flexibility and continuous improvement.

Since 1998, Ficosa has developed and manufactured many solutions for Toyota in its production centres in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, China, Brazil, the United States and Mexico, including gear-shift systems, brake levers, mechanical cables, rear-view mirrors and windscreen-wiper systems.

