Toyota recalls certain Tundra Vehicles

Toyota Motor North America, Inc., announced that it is conducting a safety recall of approximately 73,000 Model Year 2016 and 2017 Toyota Tundra vehicles in the U.S.

The involved vehicles are equipped with resin rear step bumpers and resin reinforcement brackets at each corner. In the event of an impact to the corner of the bumper, the resin bracket may become damaged but not be noticed. If a person steps on the corner of the bumper that is damaged, a portion of it may break away, increasing the risk of injury.

Toyota dealers will replace the resin reinforcement brackets with new ones that are made of steel at no cost to customers. In addition, the rear bumper tread covers will be replaced as part of the remedy.

All known owners of the involved vehicles will receive a notification by first class mail starting in the middle of February.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Lexus, Toyota and Scion customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting http://www.toyota.com/recall and entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: safercar.gov/vin. For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus Customer Service at 1-800-255-3987.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.