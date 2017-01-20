Toyota production in North America exceeds 2 million again in 2016

In 2016, Toyota achieved another record year of North American vehicle production with 2,124,608 vehicles built at its North American vehicle assembly plants. Production volume was up 4.4 percent over the previous year total of 2,035,028 vehicles.

Toyota’s total vehicle production in North America since 1986 has reached more than 30 million. Key drivers of this year’s increased production include low fuel prices, continued stability in the overall economy and strong customer demand for trucks and SUVs.

“Our success is driven by the talent and dedication of the men and women who manufacture our products here in the U.S.,” said Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Every part and every vehicle that rolls off the line reflects our commitment to safety, quality, value, and, above all, our passion for exceeding customer expectations.”

Toyota marked milestone anniversaries in 2016 for the following manufacturing facilities:

Cambridge, Ontario – 30 years

Georgetown, Kentucky – 30 years

Princeton, Indiana – 20 years

Buffalo, West Virginia – 20 years

Huntsville, Alabama – 15 years

The company also broke ground for its 15th, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato in November; the new plant is scheduled to begin Corolla production in 2019.

Toyota produces 13 models in North America including: Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Yaris and Yaris iA. Toyota directly employs more than 44,000 people.

Toyota North American Vehicle Production Manufacturing Site Model 2016 2015 Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK) Avalon 43,800 56,928 Avalon Hybrid 7,098 12,159 Camry 366,302 332,588 Camry Hybrid 34,157 32,811 Venza 5,821 19,094 ES 350 43,588 4,088 Total 500,766 457,668 Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Indiana, Inc.

(TMMI) Highlander 222,578 192,905 Highlander Hybrid 6,935 5,422 Sequoia 20,441 22,842 Sienna 151,905 154,478 Total 401,859 375,647 Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Mississippi, Inc. (TMMMS) Corolla 182,025 190,514 Total 182,025 190,514 Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Texas, Inc. (TMMTX) Tacoma 127,884 110,911 Tundra 133,767 121,999 Total 261,651 232,910 Subaru Indiana Automotive, Inc. (SIA) Camry 35,945 79,843 Total 35,945 79,843 Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, Inc. (TMMC) Corolla 237,553 252,362 RX 350 105,887 87,974 RX 350 Hybrid 7,931 8,076 RAV4 250,345 242,311 Total 601,716 590,723 Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California (TMMBC) Tacoma 97,145 82,328 Total 97,145 82,328 Mazda Motor Manufacturing de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MMVO) Toyota Yaris / Yaris iA 43,501 25,395 Total 43,501 25,395 Total Vehicle Production Grand Total 2,124,608 2,035,028





Toyota North American Engine Production in 2016 Manufacturing Site Engine 2016 Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK) 4-cylinder* 409,680 V6 210,058 Total 619,738 Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia, Inc. (TMMWV)** 4-cylinder 421,428 V6 241,457 Total 662,885 Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, Inc. (TMMAL) 4-cylinder 281,527 V6 266,193 V8 154,297 Total 702,017 Total Engine Production Grand Total 1,984,640

