Home > News Releases > Manufacturing and Logistics News Releases > Toyota production in North America exceeds 2 million again in 2016

Toyota production in North America exceeds 2 million again in 2016

January 19, 2017

In 2016, Toyota achieved another record year of North American vehicle production with 2,124,608 vehicles built at its North American vehicle assembly plants. Production volume was up 4.4 percent over the previous year total of 2,035,028 vehicles.

Toyota’s total vehicle production in North America since 1986 has reached more than 30 million. Key drivers of this year’s increased production include low fuel prices, continued stability in the overall economy and strong customer demand for trucks and SUVs.

“Our success is driven by the talent and dedication of the men and women who manufacture our products here in the U.S.,” said Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).  “Every part and every vehicle that rolls off the line reflects our commitment to safety, quality, value, and, above all, our passion for exceeding customer expectations.”

Toyota marked milestone anniversaries in 2016 for the following manufacturing facilities:

  • Cambridge, Ontario – 30 years
  • Georgetown, Kentucky – 30 years
  • Princeton, Indiana – 20 years
  • Buffalo, West Virginia – 20 years
  • Huntsville, Alabama – 15 years

The company also broke ground for its 15th, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato in November; the new plant is scheduled to begin Corolla production in 2019.

Toyota produces 13 models in North America including: Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Yaris and Yaris iA. Toyota directly employs more than 44,000 people.

Toyota North American Vehicle Production
Manufacturing Site Model 2016 2015
Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK)		 Avalon 43,800 56,928
Avalon Hybrid 7,098 12,159
Camry 366,302 332,588
Camry Hybrid 34,157 32,811
Venza 5,821 19,094
ES 350 43,588 4,088
Total 500,766 457,668
Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Indiana, Inc.
(TMMI)		 Highlander 222,578 192,905
Highlander Hybrid 6,935 5,422
Sequoia 20,441 22,842
Sienna 151,905 154,478
Total 401,859 375,647
Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Mississippi, Inc. (TMMMS)		 Corolla 182,025 190,514
Total 182,025 190,514
Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Texas, Inc. (TMMTX)		 Tacoma 127,884 110,911
Tundra 133,767 121,999
Total 261,651 232,910
Subaru Indiana Automotive, Inc. (SIA) Camry 35,945 79,843
Total 35,945 79,843
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, Inc. (TMMC) Corolla 237,553 252,362
RX 350 105,887 87,974
RX 350 Hybrid 7,931 8,076
RAV4 250,345 242,311
Total 601,716 590,723
Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California (TMMBC) Tacoma 97,145 82,328
Total   97,145 82,328
Mazda Motor Manufacturing de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MMVO) Toyota Yaris / Yaris iA 43,501 25,395
Total   43,501 25,395
Total Vehicle Production Grand Total 2,124,608 2,035,028


Toyota North American Engine Production in 2016
Manufacturing Site Engine 2016
Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK) 4-cylinder* 409,680
V6 210,058
Total 619,738
Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia, Inc. (TMMWV)** 4-cylinder 421,428
V6 241,457
Total 662,885
Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, Inc.  (TMMAL) 4-cylinder 281,527
V6 266,193
V8 154,297
Total 702,017
Total Engine Production Grand Total 1,984,640
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017