Toyota production in North America exceeds 2 million again in 2016

In 2016, Toyota achieved another record year of North American vehicle production with 2,124,608 vehicles built at its North American vehicle assembly plants. Production volume was up 4.4 percent over the previous year total of 2,035,028 vehicles.
Toyota’s total vehicle production in North America since 1986 has reached more than 30 million. Key drivers of this year’s increased production include low fuel prices, continued stability in the overall economy and strong customer demand for trucks and SUVs.
“Our success is driven by the talent and dedication of the men and women who manufacture our products here in the U.S.,” said Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Every part and every vehicle that rolls off the line reflects our commitment to safety, quality, value, and, above all, our passion for exceeding customer expectations.”
Toyota marked milestone anniversaries in 2016 for the following manufacturing facilities:
- Cambridge, Ontario – 30 years
- Georgetown, Kentucky – 30 years
- Princeton, Indiana – 20 years
- Buffalo, West Virginia – 20 years
- Huntsville, Alabama – 15 years
The company also broke ground for its 15th, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato in November; the new plant is scheduled to begin Corolla production in 2019.
Toyota produces 13 models in North America including: Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Yaris and Yaris iA. Toyota directly employs more than 44,000 people.
|Toyota North American Vehicle Production
|Manufacturing Site
|Model
|2016
|2015
|Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK)
|Avalon
|43,800
|56,928
|Avalon Hybrid
|7,098
|12,159
|Camry
|366,302
|332,588
|Camry Hybrid
|34,157
|32,811
|Venza
|5,821
|19,094
|ES 350
|43,588
|4,088
|Total
|500,766
|457,668
|Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Indiana, Inc.
(TMMI)
|Highlander
|222,578
|192,905
|Highlander Hybrid
|6,935
|5,422
|Sequoia
|20,441
|22,842
|Sienna
|151,905
|154,478
|Total
|401,859
|375,647
|Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Mississippi, Inc. (TMMMS)
|Corolla
|182,025
|190,514
|Total
|182,025
|190,514
|Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Texas, Inc. (TMMTX)
|Tacoma
|127,884
|110,911
|Tundra
|133,767
|121,999
|Total
|261,651
|232,910
|Subaru Indiana Automotive, Inc. (SIA)
|Camry
|35,945
|79,843
|Total
|35,945
|79,843
|Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, Inc. (TMMC)
|Corolla
|237,553
|252,362
|RX 350
|105,887
|87,974
|RX 350 Hybrid
|7,931
|8,076
|RAV4
|250,345
|242,311
|Total
|601,716
|590,723
|Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California (TMMBC)
|Tacoma
|97,145
|82,328
|Total
|97,145
|82,328
|Mazda Motor Manufacturing de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MMVO)
|Toyota Yaris / Yaris iA
|43,501
|25,395
|Total
|43,501
|25,395
|Total Vehicle Production
|Grand Total
|2,124,608
|2,035,028
|Toyota North American Engine Production in 2016
|Manufacturing Site
|Engine
|2016
|Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK)
|4-cylinder*
|409,680
|V6
|210,058
|Total
|619,738
|Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia, Inc. (TMMWV)**
|4-cylinder
|421,428
|V6
|241,457
|Total
|662,885
|Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, Inc. (TMMAL)
|4-cylinder
|281,527
|V6
|266,193
|V8
|154,297
|Total
|702,017
|Total Engine Production
|Grand Total
|1,984,640