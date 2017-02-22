Toyota Motor North America’s Lexus brand tops J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study for sixth consecutive year; Toyota Camry most dependable vehicle overall

The Lexus brand has captured the highest ranking in vehicle dependability among all nameplates for a sixth consecutive year in the 2017 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). The most dependable car in the survey was Toyota Camry, and Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) received 10 out of 18 segment awards total.

In addition to Lexus’ top score in overall nameplate ranking, the luxury brand also received three segment awards. The Lexus ES ranked highest in the Compact Premium Car segment, and the Lexus GS led the Midsize Premium Car segment. Lexus RX was the top Midsize Premium SUV.

The Toyota brand ranks highest among non-premium brands and was ranked third overall, receiving seven segment awards. The Toyota Camry reported the lowest average number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) and was the highest ranking Midsize Car. Toyota FJ Cruiser led the Compact SUV segment, and Toyota Prius topped the Compact Car segment. Toyota Venza and Avalon received the award in the Midsize SUV and Large Car segments, respectively, while Toyota Prius v was highest ranking Compact Multi-Purpose Vehicle. The popular Toyota Sienna topped the Minivan category.

The study measures the number of owner-reported problems of 2014 model year vehicles in their third-year of ownership. J.D. Power’s VDS finds long-term durability continues to be an important consumer purchase consideration. The number of problems an owner experiences affects their repurchase intent and their vehicle’s retained value.

