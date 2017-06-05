Toyota leads innovation with three-peat!

In the quickly evolving world of mobility, staying ahead of the technology curve is no easy task. For the third year in a row, Toyota hasn’t just kept up with the pack, they’ve set the pace. A recently released report, “Top 300 Organizations Granted U.S. Patents in 2016,” which is published by the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), shows that Toyota was awarded 1,540 U.S. patents in 2016 — more than any other automaker.

Toyota was also, once again, the only automaker listed in the top 20 patent awardees. Other key innovators in the top 20 include Apple, Google, IBM and Microsoft.

“As companies in the automotive industry transform themselves into broader mobility providers, no auto company better demonstrates innovation and technology for the future than Toyota,” said Jeff Makarewicz, group vice president, Toyota Motor North America Research & Development. “Toyota’s industry-leading patent numbers illustrate the company’s continuous success as global mobility and innovation front runner.”

With cutting edge systems like Toyota Safety Sense™ and Entune 3.0, Toyota continues to lead the way in anticipating and engineering ever-better cars and technology.

