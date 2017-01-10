Toyota Highlander earns top award from IIHS

The 2017 Toyota Highlander earns the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s top award, thanks to good crash protection across the board, a superior-rated front crash prevention system and acceptable-rated headlights.

Unlike most TOP SAFETY PICK+ winners, which only meet the front crash prevention and headlight criteria when they are equipped with optional features, the Highlander qualifies for the award with standard equipment.

The midsize SUV’s new standard front crash prevention system is an improvement over the optional system on the 2016 model, which earned an advanced rating. In IIHS track tests of the 2017 system, the vehicle avoided a collision in the 12 mph test. In the 25 mph test, it avoided a collision in 4 out of 5 runs and slowed 21 mph the fifth time. The system also includes a forward collision warning component that meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.

To qualify for 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the five IIHS crashworthiness tests — small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints — as well as an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating.

