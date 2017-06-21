Toyota Financial Services (TFS) named one of the most community-minded companies in the nation

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) continues its longstanding run as a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by being named one of the most community-minded companies in the nation by Points of Light Foundation. This is the third consecutive year that TFS earned a spot on the nonprofit’s Civic 50 list, the latest recognition the company has received for its CSR initiatives and its dedication to supporting and empowering communities.

The Civic 50 sets the standard for corporate community engagement nationwide, and creates a roadmap for companies seeking to best use their time, talent and resources to improve the quality of life in the communities where they do business. Winners are selected based on four dimensions of their national community engagement programs: Integration, Investment, Impact and Institutionalization.

TFS earned this recognition through its unwavering commitment to youth development and successful initiatives such as the Making Life Easier Financial Empowerment program, the Road to Success program (partnering with Scholarship America to fully fund college scholarships to underserved students, based on financial need and community), strong partnerships with Girl Scouts and Boys & Girls Clubs, and its Community Ambassador program, which promotes team member (employee) engagement within the community.

“This was a big year of growth and change for Toyota Financial Services, so I’m incredibly proud of our company and our team members for not only maintaining the same level of exceptional service to our customers during this transition, but also continuing to engage with and support their communities more than ever,” said Mike Groff, president & CEO of Toyota Financial Services, who himself serves on Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Board of Trustees. “Partnering with exceptional organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs, Girl Scouts, and Junior Achievement allows TFS to provide educational opportunities and tools to underserved youth – and now, as we settle into a new headquarters and a new community in Texas, we look forward to supporting even more youth in our own backyard. TFS is incredibly honored that Points of Light Foundation has again named us one of its Civic 50, and will continue to work hard to make life easier for our customers and communities across the country.”

Much of TFS’ philanthropic success can be attributed to its highly-engaged team members. The company supports and develops its team members with community involvement programs such as its Community Ambassador program, which empowers them to build strategic partnerships with local nonprofits and engages team members to participate in community activities. The program provides a robust training and support network, giving team members an opportunity to develop key workplace skills, including relationship-building, project management, and communication.

“2016 was a record year for us,” said Karen Ideno, vice president of Product, Marketing, Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications, TFS. “Our community involvement survey reported 42% of TFS team members participated in volunteer activities. Also, 65 of those team members received the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award. We’re very proud of the work they’re doing in their communities.”

Read more about TFS’ community engagement work at: http://tfsinthecommunity.com.

TFS is proudly recognized alongside companies such as AT&T, Comcast NBCUniversal, Dr. Pepper, and FedEx. For more information on The Civic 50 and the latest trends on community engagement, view the report at www.civic50.org. For more information about the range of TFS’ community involvement and the partnerships the company supports, please visit: http://tfsinthecommunity.com.

