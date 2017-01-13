Toyota expands Takata air bag safety recall

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. today announced that, based on recent information from Takata as required by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it is expanding its recall involving Takata front passenger air bag inflators.

The involved vehicles are equipped with a particular type of Takata inflator. According to Takata, a safety defect may arise in front passenger air bag inflators in the involved vehicles due to inflator propellant degradation occurring after prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. This may result in an inflator rupture when the air bag deploys.

This expansion involves approximately 543,000 additional vehicles in the U.S. The following models are included:

2008 – 2009 and 2012 Model Year Scion xB

2009 and 2012 Model Year Toyota Corolla

2009 and 2012 Model Year Toyota Corolla Matrix

2007 – 2009 and 2012 Model Year Toyota Yaris

2012 Model Year Toyota 4Runner

2012 Model Year Toyota Sienna

2006 – 2009 and 2012 Model Year Lexus IS250/350

2012 Model Year Lexus IS250C/350C

2008 – 2009 and 2012 Model Year Lexus IS-F

2007 – 2009 and 2012 Model Year Lexus ES350

2012 Model Year Lexus GX460

2012 Model Year Lexus LFA

All known owners of the involved Toyota, Scion, and Lexus vehicles will be notified by first class mail starting in February. Depending on the vehicle model, dealers will replace either the front passenger air bag inflator or air bag assembly at no cost.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-do-date Safety Recall information on Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicles, customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting toyota.com/recall and entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: safercar.gov/vin. Additional details regarding Takata recalls can be found at safercar.gov/rs/takata.

For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling Toyota Customer Service

at 1-800-331-4331, or Lexus Customer Service at 1-800-255-3987.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.