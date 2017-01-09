Toyota to exhibit more than 45 vehicles at the 2017 North American International Auto Show

The Toyota exhibit at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), from January 8-22 in Detroit will feature more than 45 cars, trucks and SUVs including the global premiere of the all-new 2018 Camry.

Camry, the best-selling car in America for 15 consecutive years and Cars.com’s “Most American Made” for the past two years, has evolved into an eye-catching sedan with this new generation for 2018.

The Toyota exhibit in Detroit’s Cobo Center also showcases the new C-HR, which represents a leap forward in design, manufacturing and engineering for Toyota. Arriving for sale at dealerships this spring, C-HR has a bold, outgoing character with a diamond-shaped avant-garde physique and a modern, comfortable cabin for fashion-forward, trendsetting owners.

Also visiting the Detroit show floor for the first time is the new Prius Prime. The 2017 Prius Prime combines an electrifying design with an advanced electric powertrain that delivers a remarkable 2017 EPA-estimated 133 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent), the highest rating in the industry among all vehicles. With a class-leading total drive range EPA-estimated 640 miles and EPA-estimated range of up to 25 miles up to 84 mph in EV mode, Prius Prime’s goal is to meet the daily commuter distance of more than half of U.S. drivers. It drives with it drives with unexpected verve and excitement from exclusive suspension tuning that gives the Prime an enhanced planted stance through curves.

The Mirai, the 2016 World Green Car, makes a return visit. This trailblazing hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle combines hydrogen and oxygen to make electricity onboard, while emitting nothing but water vapor. It is a zero emission vehicle with an EPA estimated driving range of 312 miles, and refuels in around five minutes – vital for the driver always on the go. The Mirai display can also take consumers through the vehicle’s Hydrogen System using Oculus Rift virtual reality technology.

Another virtual reality display takes visitors through the Toyota Safety System (TSS). Using VR, Toyota demonstrates how TSS works on the Corolla, which now has this safety technology as standard for 2017.

Four of the Toyota Extreme Builds that were unveiled at the 2016 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show will be on display: The Xtreme Corolla, Extreme Sienna, Prius G and the Toyota Motorsport GmbH GT86 CS-Cup. Unlike many of the vehicles showcased at SEMA, all of the Toyota SEMA builds can be driven, and embody the SEMA spirit of imagination and innovation—taking stock builds and transforming them into something inspired.

The 35,000 sq. ft. Toyota exhibit also displays a replica of Kyle Bush’s #18 NASCAR model.

