Toyota announces results for November 2016

Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for November 2016, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.

November 2016 Key Points (year-on-year)

Production in Japan

Toyota

- First increase in two months

Daihatsu

- Seventh consecutive month of increase

Hino

- First increase in two months

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

- First increase in two months

Sales in Japan

Toyota

- First increase in two months

- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,435 units (8.2 percent decrease)

- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,721 units (15.5 percent increase)

- 47.0 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (2.7 percentage point decrease)

- 31.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.1 percentage point increase)

Daihatsu

- Second consecutive month of increase

- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 49,900 units (1.5 percent decrease); first decrease in two months

- 34.5 percent share of minivehicle market (0.5 percentage point increase)

Hino

- First increase in three months

- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,900 units (2.0 percent increase); first increase in three months

- 37.1 percent share of the truck(1) market (3.6 percentage point decrease)

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

- First increase in two months

- 44.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.8 percentage point decrease)

Exports

Toyota

- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Europe, Oceania, and the Middle East

Daihatsu

- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East

Hino

- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

- Decreased

Production Outside of Japan

Toyota

- First increase in three months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; record high for a single month

Daihatsu

- Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia

Hino

- Eighth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

- First increase in three months; record high for a single month

(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks

