Toyota announces results for February 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for February 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.
February 2017 Results
February 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
Toyota
- First increase in three months
Daihatsu
- Tenth consecutive month of increase
Hino
- First increase in two months
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
Sales in Japan
Toyota
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,672 units (12.3 percent decrease)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,484 units (2.7 percent increase)
- 47.7 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (5.5 percentage point increase)
- 31.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (5.0 percentage point increase)
Daihatsu
- Decreased
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 54,000 units (7.9 percent decrease)
- 31.3 percent share of minivehicle market (2.0 percentage point decrease)
Hino
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,800 units (4.8 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase
- 39.9 percent share of the truck(1) market (0.01 percentage point increase)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
- 43.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (3.3 percentage point increase)
Exports
Toyota
- First increase in six months; due to increased exports to all regions
Daihatsu
- There have been no exports since February last year
Hino
- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First increase in six months
Production Outside of Japan
Toyota
- Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa; record high for the month of February
Daihatsu
- Tenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
- Eleventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Fourth consecutive month of increase; record high for the month of February
Year to Date (January 1 to February 28, 2017)
(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks