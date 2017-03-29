Toyota announces results for February 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for February 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.

February 2017 Results

http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaFebruary2017Results.jpg

February 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)

Production in Japan

Toyota

First increase in three months

Daihatsu

Tenth consecutive month of increase

Hino

First increase in two months

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

Fourth consecutive month of increase

Sales in Japan

Toyota

Fourth consecutive month of increase

Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,672 units (12.3 percent decrease)

Minivehicle sales totaled 2,484 units (2.7 percent increase)

47.7 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (5.5 percentage point increase)

31.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (5.0 percentage point increase)

Daihatsu

Decreased

Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 54,000 units (7.9 percent decrease)

31.3 percent share of minivehicle market (2.0 percentage point decrease)

Hino

Fourth consecutive month of increase

Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,800 units (4.8 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase

39.9 percent share of the truck(1) market (0.01 percentage point increase)

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

Fourth consecutive month of increase

43.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (3.3 percentage point increase)

Exports

Toyota

First increase in six months; due to increased exports to all regions

Daihatsu

There have been no exports since February last year

Hino

Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

First increase in six months

Production Outside of Japan

Toyota

Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa; record high for the month of February

Daihatsu

Tenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia

Hino

Eleventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

Fourth consecutive month of increase; record high for the month of February

Year to Date (January 1 to February 28, 2017)

http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaFeb2017YeartoDate.jpg

(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks

