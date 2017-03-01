Toyota announces executive leadership appointments in North America

Toyota today announced executive changes across its North American operations, effective April 1.

These appointments reflect Toyota’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regional integration in North America,” said Jim Lentz, chief executive officer, Toyota Motor North America. “This will allow us to bring new perspectives and insights to these critical roles in order to respond more quickly to our customers’ needs.”

In April 2014, Toyota announced it is establishing a single, state-of-the-art headquarters in Plano, Texas for its North American manufacturing, sales and marketing, and corporate operations. The new designation of its operating entity is Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).

The changes announced today include:

Osamu “Simon” Nagata, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, TMNA and senior managing officer, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), will return to Japan. Nagata will become executive vice president and chief financial officer, TMC. In addition, Nagata will become a member of the board of directors of TMC as of the 113th General Shareholders Meeting in June.

Tetsuo Ogawa, managing officer, TMC, is named executive vice president and chief administrative officer, TMNA. In this role, Ogawa will be responsible for managing on a cross-affiliate basis, all North American corporate resources as well as product support. Ogawa will be based in Plano, Texas, reporting to Lentz.

Osamu Ushio, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc. (TEMA), as well as executive general manager of TMC, will return to Japan. Ushio will become the plant general manager, Tahara Plant, while continuing to serve as executive general manager of TMC.

Tadahisa Isono, senior vice president of Production Engineering, TEMA, is named executive vice president, Manufacturing, TMNA, and executive general manager, TMC. Isono will be responsible for all North American manufacturing, including assembly and unit plants and Production Engineering. Isono will report to Lentz.

Seiya Nakao, president of Toyota Technical Center (TTC), and executive vice president, TEMA, will return to Japan. Nakao will become vice chairman & president, Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing China Co., Ltd., and executive vice president, Toyota Motor China Investment Co., Ltd. He will also become a managing officer of TMC.

Shinichi Yasui, executive general manager, Mid-size Vehicle Company, TMC, is named executive vice president, TMNA R&D, president of TEMA, and managing officer, TMC, succeeding Nakao. Yasui will be responsible for all research and development including purchasing and supplier engineering development. Yasui will report to Lentz.

Christopher (Chris) P. Reynolds, managing officer, general counsel and deputy chief officer, general administration and human resources, TMC, and chief diversity officer, TMNA, adds to his responsibilities the role of executive vice president, Corporate Resources, TMNA. In this new TMNA role, Reynolds will be responsible for a number of administrative functions, including Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Government Affairs and Corporate Communications, among others. Reynolds will report to Lentz in his chief diversity officer role and to Ogawa in his Corporate Resources function.

Chris Nielsen, senior vice president and chief quality officer, Product Support, TMNA, is named executive vice president and chief quality officer, Product Support, TMNA, and executive general manager, TMC. Nielsen will add Information Systems to his responsibilities. Nielsen will report to Ogawa.

Zack Hicks, group vice president and chief information officer, TMNA, is named senior vice president and chief information officer and global security, TMNA. Hicks will report to Nielsen. Hicks will also continue his role as president & chief executive officer Toyota Connected.

Kazuo “Kaz” Ohara, president and chief executive officer of Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. (TMS), will return to Japan as a global advisor to TMC.

Bob Carter, currently senior vice president, Automotive Operations, is named executive vice president, Sales for TMNA, president, TMS, and executive general manager, TMC. Carter will have responsibility for sales, marketing, distribution and customer service for the Toyota and Lexus brands in North America. Carter will report to Lentz.

Bill Fay, group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division, is named senior vice president, Automotive Operations, for Toyota and Lexus brands, succeeding Carter. Fay will report to Carter.

Jack Hollis, group vice president, Toyota Division Marketing, TMS, is named group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division, succeeding Fay. Hollis will report to Fay.

Ed Laukes, currently vice president, Toyota Division Marketing, Media, Incentives and Motorsports, TMS, is named group vice president, Toyota Division Marketing, succeeding Hollis. Laukes will report to Hollis.

Commenting on the appointments, Lentz said: “These changes were well considered and will better position Toyota for sustainable, long-term growth both in North America and globally. I’d like to personally thank Simon Nagata, Kaz Ohara, Seiya Nakao and Osamu Ushio for their considerable efforts in helping make One Toyota a reality. At the same time, we will all benefit from the leadership of the newly appointed executive team and others as we put in place our new structure for One Toyota.”

Details on TMC’s global announcement can be found at http://www.toyota-global.com/news.

